Documentary Review: Sex, Lies, and the College Cult

It’s tough to think how another person could convince a rational, thinking individual to do something that might go against their best interests, especially when it comes to following the lead of another person that wants them to do things that they wouldn’t normally be inclined to do. Larry Ray isn’t much to look at, and to be realistic, even being a nice guy doesn’t sound like it should have been enough to allow him to become a cult leader of any type, but somehow, it happened.
Back in 2010, Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm room at a prestigious college where one might assume the students are intelligent and independent enough to think for themselves, as this is one of the qualities that a college is supposed to foster in the student body (well, it used to be).
A person could be forgiven this thought since plenty of people who attended college a decade ago and plenty of people today are still smart and confident enough to keep themselves from being taken advantage of by men like Larry Ray. But unfortunately, not only did Ray have the confidence of his daughter, he had the ability to find those who were less than confident in themselves and were prime targets for one reason or another.
In other words, and forgive the editorializing, he’s a coward that knows how to bully those who are mentally weaker/stable than he is since it’s easy to believe that thinking person would have tossed him out on his butt long before he took hold of them.
Watching this story on Peacock isn’t going to give a person the whole picture, but it covers enough to provoke an emotional response.
For parents that might watch this documentary, it could be quite revealing and might make them show a little more concern for their children that might be going off to college soon or are already there. That kind of fear leads quickly to paranoia, however, since teaching one’s kid to be afraid and wary of everything is bound to make some individuals neurotic, while others might simply ignore their parents after a while.
But the real danger of someone like Larry Ray is that they’re not assumed to be much of a danger until it’s too late. The fact that he managed to convince so many of his plans and designs is enough to make one’s blood boil a bit when thinking that there are other individuals out there like him.
How people like Larry Ray gain any hold over people is still a bit confusing, even after it’s been explained.
The guy isn’t much to look at, really. He’s a heavier individual that claimed to have been something he wasn’t and had nothing but a silver tongue to help him out. Unfortunately, that’s all it takes sometimes since those who know how to talk to people and convince them of one thing or another tend to be those who get ahead at times since they know how to act the part they’ve made for themselves.
In the case of Larry Ray, it’s still confusing since it’s wise to think that no matter what a person looks like, there might be more to them than what a person sees. Unfortunately, considering that his nonsense started back in 2010 when Google was already a thing, it’s fair to think that someone could have checked online and discovered that his entire story was one huge fabrication. Without a web to work from, Larry could have been knocked down quickly and without the damage, he managed to do to others.
Amazingly, Larry is in jail at this time.
I say amazingly since too often, in cases such as this, or any criminal case for that matter, it takes a long, LONG time to see justice of any type. The hemming and hawing that’s brought about by the legal system are necessary at times when there’s a shred of doubt that someone might be innocent of the charges that are being brought against them.
But this time, it feels as though someone should have been on the ball a little more, and the justice system should have been able to streamline the process and remind itself that when someone is absolutely guilty, the process should be able to move a little quicker. If not for the videos, it’s likely that there would have been more doubt that could have been applied to the case.
Predators such as Larry feel easy to laugh at sometimes, at least after they’re revealed and locked up.
It’s no laughing matter for the people he harmed and those who were affected by his acts, but the plain truth is that even if it builds up bad karma, laughing at a person that does such things when they finally meet justice is kind of satisfying. Too many people believe they can harm others and flout the laws of this country, and seeing them finally get their comeuppance after so long is definitely worth a few chuckles, even if it is a bit dark.