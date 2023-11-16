Will The Oscars Ever Recognise Stunts in Movies?

For many years, the failure of The Academy Awards to recognize all forms of talent has been a prominent concern. Despite the addition of new categories over time, the prestigious ceremony has inexplicably overlooked the significance of stunt work and the crucial role played by stunt coordination. This omission can be partially attributed to the traditional bias against action movies, which tend to receive little critical acceptance from the Academy.
However, this disregard is a grave shame considering the immense skill and unwavering determination required to master a seamless action sequence. In fact, stunt performers put their lives on the line to deliver awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. What’s more, they often go to extreme and dangerous lengths to ensure authenticity. Tragically, some even sacrifice their lives in pursuit of the perfect shot. So, this poses a pivotal question as to whether The Oscars will ever recognise stunts in movies.
Unveiling the Man Behind a Three Decade Rally to Create a Best Stunts Oscar Category
In 1991, the topic of stunt performers receiving acknowledgment from The Oscars worked its way into Hollywood conversation. While filming A Stranger Among Us, legendary filmmaker Sidney Lumet posed the question as to why the Academy do not recognise stunts. Although he had no answers, Lumet’s stunt coordinator Jack Gill chimed in on the situation. As they opened a dialogue around the matter, Lumet decided to sponsor Gill for membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Gill accepted but it became evident that there was a major hurdle to overcome. Gill discovered that he would need to first create a stunts branch and then gather enough members to possibly cast ballots for nominees in the category in order to be eligible for consideration for an Oscar.
Now, over three decades later, the Academy have still not created any such category. However, Gill is still pushing forward. When speaking with Vulture, he went into detail about his long plight with his pursuit. He said: “When I first approached them, they were extremely eager to help,”. However, he added, “As the years went on, they got tired of me. Now it’s hard to even get a meeting.” Fortunately, there are many other figures in Hollywood who are pushing for the Oscars to finally recognise stunts.
Unveiling the Action Stars Who Are Chasing a Stunt Category at the Oscars
Stunt performers are a key factor in making a thrilling action movie. However, there are many actors who pull off a lot of their stunts themselves. The most renowned actor for this is Tom Cruise, famously performing 106 skydives with a broken ankle to pull off a dazzling stunt in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Another actor highly praised for his stunt work is Scott Adkins.
After immersing himself in martial arts from a young age, Scott Adkins has carried over his skills into an array of action movies. To that, he has developed a deep understanding and appreciation for the importance of stunts in movies. In 2016, Adkins took to his official Facebook page asking his fans to sign a petition for the Oscar rallying of stunts. He wrote: “It’s high time for stuntmen to be recognised at the oscars. No one ever got hurt designing a costume or a visual effect but these men and women risk their lives regularly.”
John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Says a Stunt Work Oscar Could Be Imminent
Chad Stahelski, a highly accomplished filmmaker and renowned stuntman, has made an indelible mark on the world of action movies. With an extensive background in stunts, Stahelski honed his skills by working on iconic films such as The Matrix and The Expendables, where he displayed an unwavering commitment to precision and innovation. However, it was his transition from stunts to directing that truly showcased his visionary talent. Taking the helm of the John Wick franchise, Stahelski not only revitalized the genre but also created a new standard for action filmmaking. With his meticulous attention to detail and mastery of fight choreography, he breathed life into the action sub genre known as Gun Fu.
Over the last few years, Stahelski has also been a key figure in the fight for stunts gaining Oscar recognition. When sitting down with ComicBookMovie.com, Stahelski claimed that there’s been a “real movement forward to making this happen.” He added: “We’ve been meeting with members of the Academy and actually having these conversations, and, to be honest, it’s been nothing but incredibly positive, incredibly instructional.”
In addition to this, there has been another positive shift in the right direction. In 2023, The Academy’s Board of Governors established the Production and Technology Branch, which employs 400 people in several important technical and production roles. Of these, around one hundred work as stunt coordinators.
