Six Celebrities Who Divorced Their Parents as Children

Children in Hollywood often grow up faster than other children. Their lives are different. They learn a lot more a lot sooner. They are often surrounded by adults rather than children. They often forgo a traditional education in favor of on-set learning. In some instances, child stars are ready to become legal adults long before their 18th birthday. Why? The reason is different for each child star, but many seek emancipation for either medical reasons or financial reasons. Emancipation is the act of being granted legal adult status at an age younger than 18. In layman’s terms, they ‘divorce’ their own parents. It’s not always a negative thing, but it’s often the case for child stars. With that in mind, which child stars divorced their parents while still children?
Drew Barrymore Became Emancipated at 14
She’s a child star turned adult celebrity. Drew Barrymore did not have a normal childhood. Her mom and dad split when she was nine. Her mom loved to party back then, and she often brought her daughter to clubs and even Studio 54 with her. At 13, Barrymore slit her own wrists. At that moment, her mother committed her to a psychiatric hospital for 18 months. During her time there, she chose to become a legal adult so she could get her own life together. Surprisingly, her own mother supports her decision. Their relationship is one that’s better now than in the past.
Ariel Winter Became Emancipated at 17
The Modern Family star admits her relationship with her mother is less than ideal. Throughout her rocky childhood, her older sister often did her best to care for her. Before she was legally emancipated, her sister took over guardianship, but Winter wanted her freedom. She is close to her sister, but she and her mother are not close. She needed a stable home, a safe environment, and much more than her mother offered. Essentially, she was already caring for herself, and emancipation was nothing more than a formality. She was already starring in Modern Family. Her income was significant, and she had the means to care for herself.
Alicia Silverstone Was 15
Her story is not a sad one. Her career took off, and her star was big. Her own agent came up with the idea to become emancipated so she could continue to work. She was filming a movie, and she needed to legally work more hours. As a child, it’s against the law to work too many hours. With the help and support of her parents and agent, she emancipated herself for work purposes.
Michelle Williams was 15
The former Dawson’s Creek actress needed to work longer hours. She was a child, and it wasn’t permitted. However, her career was taking off, and it was necessary. If she wanted to continue to work, she needed to become a legal adult to avoid child labor laws. She worked to emancipate herself at 15. She’s often said it was a stupid decision. She took on too much. She did not know what she was getting herself into, and she often makes poor choices.
Macaulay Culkin was 16
There are many rumors about his emancipation. Some chose to share the story that his choice stems from his lack of desire to be around his parents. Others said it was financial. He literally emancipated himself to make his own financial life easier. His parents were fighting for his custody, which means his fortune was on the line. He was an established child star with a sizable net worth and income, and he had to protect himself. His decision had nothing to do with ill will or hating his parents, them stealing his money, or anything else. He simply needed an executor to handle his finances outside of the legal battles.
Rose McGown was 15
Of all the emancipated child stores, McGowan’s is perhaps the most heartbreaking. Her parents fell heavily into cult life. By the time she was born, her family was deep into Children of God. She had almost nothing as a child. Necessities were few and far between, and she’s adamant her father verbally abused her for many years. At the age of 15, she begged a judge to remove her from her parent’s care by emancipating her, and it worked. However, she remembers those years as very dark years. She was surrounded by older men. At the time, she thought that was fascinating. Now, she realizes it was anything but. Her life was nothing but survival. Homeless, alone, and unable to provide for herself, her emancipation wasn’t easier than her childhood.