Which “Modern Family” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign

For over a decade, Modern Family followed the trials, tribulations, and utter tomfoolery of a typical family. After its premiere in 2009, it became an instant classic, with an impressive 17 Primetime Emmy’s across multiple categories. With such a large slate of iconic and unique characters, it was only nature I broke down each character’s zodiac sign. So which member of the Pritchett or Dunphy family represents your sign? Well, get ready to make some lemons out of lemons, so that life will be all like “What?!” (sorry, had to drop a Phil Dunphy dad joke). Let’s get into it!
Aries- Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
Gloria is our spicy Aries Queen. She is known for absolutely wrecking anyone who tries her patience (both verbally and physically). No one can deliver burns or sincere compliments quite like Gloria, and that’s the beauty of her Aries versatility. She takes a lot of pride in her appearance, which is typical for fire signs, but she is a softy at heart (just like you, Aries).
Taurus- Alex Dunphy
One word, Taurus: consistent. No matter what chaos or shenanigans are surrounding Alex at any given moment, we always know what to expect from her. She’s responsible, stubborn, and unafraid of a little argument (classic Taurus). She the most reliable and witty person in the Dunphy clan, and for those reasons alone, she’s gotta be a Taurus.
Gemini- Cameron Tucker
You have a habit of making things about yourself, Gemini. You can’t help it that you have star power, but you can choose when to display it. Cameron is a great example of a Gemini who doesn’t know when to step out of the spotlight. He’s sociable and unafraid of large crowds, like most Gemini’s, and he often attracts people; whether that’s out of fascination or concern doesn’t really matter, that’s the gig of a Gemini.
Cancer- Mitchell Pritchett
Mitchell’s main trait is his anxious tendencies merging with his non-confrontational habits. He has a really hard time standing up for himself, especially if it means keeping the peace and avoiding confrontation; that’s a Cancer if I’ve ever seen one. He’s more intelligent than many give him credit for, and he’s a dedicated member of his family, but he can often find himself getting taken advantage of. Don’t let people walk on you, Cancer, your heart is too gold for that.
Leo- Joe Pritchett
I mean, before Joe was even born, he was the main event. That’s Leo energy right there. Effortlessly, he has everyone eating out of the palm of his hand, while he uses his other hand to get up to trouble. Even at his young age, we are seeing that this kid will grow up to be a master manipulator, which is the hallmark of an immature Leo. He doesn’t mind being the main attraction, and neither do you, Leo.
Virgo- Luke Dunphy
Luke was hard to nail down, especially since his personality didn’t really start becoming evident until he got a little older. Ultimately, I settled with Virgo because of the one thing all Virgo’s seem to have in common; the ability to pull off anything–and I mean anything. Zendaya in a potato sack? It works because she’s a Virgo. Beyoncé somehow singing perfect and dancing the floor down? She’s a Virgo. Luke somehow making doing magic cool? That’s a Virgo. From heists, to plans, to debauchery, to the ordinary, Luke can do it all; and that’s a Virgo for you.
Libra- Claire Dunphy
Claire shows us the real superpower that all Libra’s seem to have. She balances absolute chaos and buffoonery on a daily basis. Without her, the Dunphy and Pritchett families would be lost. Often, she can swing in and save the day, and still be home to do the laundry and fix a meal. She’s not a perfect mother, but that’s the charm of a Libra. They don’t claim to be perfect; but they put 110% into the people they love. That’s irreplaceable, Libra, and we thank you for your continued support.
Scorpio- Lily Tucker-Pritchett
Always there with a macabre quip or a hard-hitting question that her parents don’t want to answer, Lily is our Scorpio of the bunch. She doesn’t think twice about speaking her mind, even if it hurts the feelings of those around her. And while she doesn’t express it much, she can have a lot of emotions brewing under her cool and collected surface; the trademark of a Scorpio. Don’t be afraid to share, Scorpio, the people who love you unconditionally will always support you.
Sagittarius- Haley Dunphy
Man, Sag, you are a freaking good time. Haley shows us what this classic fire sign is capable of; debauchery, torrid romance, no concern for safety or rules, and a craving for adventure and adrenaline. She can be extremely shallow, which is typical of Sag’s, but as we see her grow over the years, she’s shown to evolve into a powerful woman who knows her worth and takes care of the ones she loves with an unmatched intensity. Just don’t get caught up in yourself, Sag.
Capricorn- Jay Pritchett
Jay is the ultimate Capricorn. From his ‘feelings are stupid’ attitude to his singularly focused mind on his career, Jay shows off the good, bad, and ugly of Capricorns. We see him struggle with personal relationships that require emotional intimacy, and he only really melts for one person–Gloria. He’s a secret softie, but he keeps that locked up like The Pentagon. Don’t be afraid to show compassion, Capricorn, the people around you won’t think less of you.
Aquarius- Phil Dunphy
You were a weird kid, Aquarius. Also, how can someone be so smart but so dumb at the same time? That’s Phil. He’s got this weird magic hobby (obsession) and he’s no stranger to switching up a tired old dad joke. He’s endearing in his own unique way, charming in a goofy way, and interesting in the way ketchup on eggs is interesting–not something we want to try, but for some reason we just can’t look away. That’s an Aquarius, Maury.
Pisces- Manny Delgado
Of course Manny is a Pisces. The sweet and empathetic best friend to Luke, who is always the first to offer up a conversation about how everyone’s feeling. He’s wise beyond his years, and although he may not be the ‘masculine’ man that Jay thinks he should be, Manny knows that his real power is his compassion and empathy. Pisces King.