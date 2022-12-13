The Best Titans Episodes Ranked on IMDb 

With the first part of Season 4 coming to an end on December 1, 2022, fans are on the lookout for the yet-to-be-announced second part series of its fourth season. The series is based on Teen Titans, a DC Comics superhero team. As with any movie based on a famous story, there’s bound to be conflict in its reception by fans.
For some Titans fans, the diverging storyline makes the series unique and more appealing. For others, the storyline and other superheroes make it challenging to follow up with all characters. This is evident in the series episode and overall ratings.
Like any popular TV series, there are some episodes we favor over others. A trusted ranking of best episodes would be one voted upon by ordinary, average viewers. Since IMDb is one of the world’s largest movie platforms where users get to rate movies and TV shows, it’s an excellent place to look.
Heads-up on what to expect. Most of the best episodes are featured in the first and second seasons of the series. But with more episodes to be released in season 4 part 2, there’s no telling if they’ll surpass these ones. From lowest to highest ranked, these are the top five episodes of Titans.
“Doom Patrol” (Season 1, Episode 4) – 8.4
Among several top-ranked episodes, this is the first one to make our list. Sitting pretty at number 5 with an IMDb user rating of 8.4. If you’re a fan of DC Comics, Doom Patrol and Teen Titans are right up your alley. While many assumed both would share the same universe in Titans, we only got to see a glimpse of Doom Patrol.
In the episode, we see Gar save Rachel and lead her to his home, a mansion in the woods. We see the rest of the Doom Patrol and the battle that takes place later. It is also in this episode that Gar is advised and chooses to go along with the Titans.
“Jericho” (Season 2, Episode 8) – 8.5
This was one of the most emotional and connecting episodes of the series. Emotional because we got to see the true test of friendship and loyalty, while it also put the pieces together on what happened to the original Titans. So far, viewers have been subjected to flashbacks between the Titans and Deathstroke.
Jericho, Deathstroke’s son, plays a vital role in the episode—so no surprise he gets the episode named after him. In an attempt to get vital information on Deathstroke, we see Dick use his son, Jericho, to the team’s advantage. However, when it mattered the most, Jericho would step in to take a blow aimed at Dick. Five stars for Jericho!
“Together” (Season 1, Episode 5) – 8.6
Up until this episode, we have seen the series’ main protagonists introduced. As the episode is named, it’ll be the first time viewers get to see them work together as a team. For some fans, this was the beginning of the show. Not only did we get to see the formation of a new Titans team, but Dick also revealed to them that he’s Robin.
For any team to work together, trust has to be at the center of it all. In this episode, we see each Titan display their powers and find a way to trust each other to use them to defend against evil.
“Hank and Dove” (Season 3, Episode 3) – 8.8
Glad to see an episode from a season other than the first and second make it to the top five. In this episode, viewers say goodbye to one of the characters, Hank. We see the team come together to try to prevent the death and the aftermath of its failure.
Although we see members of the team die off at some point in the series, Hank’s death leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s no surprise it ranked 8.8 and the second on IMDb’s best Titans episode.
“Conner” (Season 2, Episode 6) – 8.9
This brings us to IMDb users’ top-ranked, the best episode of Titans so far. Unarguably, the sixth episode of season 2 strikes a chord with the series’ fans.
When you go on to have an entire episode named after you, there’s something you’re doing right. The sixth episode wasn’t called “Conner” for just any reason. Besides getting a tease of the character at the end of season 1, Conner Kent makes an introduction to the series in this episode.
Subject 13/Superboy/Conner, whichever one you call him, escapes naked from Cadmus labs with Krypto. Conner is a clone made from the DNA combination of Lex Luthor and Superman. With both the power of good and evil residing in him, the episode shows his struggle to decide. Saving Jason Todd clearly reminds viewers of Superman’s good qualities.
Are you a fan of the Titans? Which episode was your best, and believe it should have been rated among the top 5?