Top 10 Most Expensive Pixar Movies Ever Made

Pixar movies have long earned their reputation for their groundbreaking animation, compelling storytelling, and Box Office successes. Now a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Studios, Pixar on February 3, 1986. About four decades later, it has produced some of cinema’s best movies. However, behind the magic and charm lies an astonishing amount of financial investment.
Coupled with its use of cutting-edge technology, A-list voice actors, and years of meticulous production, many of these Pixar movies come with sky-high budgets. Admittedly, although not every film has been a success, Pixar has consistently proven that, despite its jaw-dropping budgets, it remains a powerhouse in the animation industry. The list examines the 10 most expensive Pixar movies as of 2025, giving a glimpse into the staggering budgets behind the animated magic.
Onward (2020)
Production Budget: $175–200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $141.9 Million
The production budget of Pixar’s 2020 movie Onward is estimated to have cost between $175 million to $200 million. The movie was Dan Scanlon‘s second directorial project for Pixar and was conceived after he was encouraged to develop personal stories. Onward had a star-studded voice cast that included Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Although a critical success, Onward flopped at the bombed office.
Lightyear (2022)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $226 Million
As the second spin-off of the Toy Story film series, Lightyear (2022) was projected to be a huge success. The movie centered on its title character, Buzz Lightyear. However, after investing $200 million in production, with Box Office earnings of $226 million, Lightyear cost Pixar an estimated $106 million, inclusive of marketing costs. It was one of few Pixar movies that proved a big budget, even when riding on the heels of a bigger film series, cannot guarantee success at the Box Office.
Elemental (2023)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $400 Million
The following year, Pixar released another $200 million movie Elemental. It was directed by Peter Sohn, who made his Pixar feature directorial debut in 2015 with The Good Dinosaur. Sohn had been hired to direct the animated film, having pitched its story. Besides receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, Elemental was a commercial success, doujin its production budget by the end of its theatrical run.
Cars 2 (2011)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $559 Million
The 2011 sequel Cars 2 had almost twice the budget of its predecessor. However, like Cars (2006), Cars 2 was a critical and commercial success. Owen Wilson reprised his voice role as Lightning McQueen, with Larry the Cable Guy also returning to voice Mater. The success of Cars made it the second Pixar film to have a sequel and become a successful franchise. Although released in 2011, Cars 2 pre-production began in 2006, the same year its predecessor was released.
Monsters University (2013)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $743 Million
Before Onward, Dan Scanlon’s first Pixar feature film was the 2013 Monsters University. At the time, it was Pixar’s third most expensive movie. The movie was created as a prequel to Pixar’s iconic Monsters, Inc. (2001). Despite the dispute surrounding a proposed sequel, Monsters University was a critical and commercial success. It grossed an impressive $743 million after its theatrical run to become the seventh highest-grossing film of 2013.
Finding Dory (2016)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: 1.029 Billion
Finding Dory was one of Pixar’s long-awaited sequels. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the movie served as a sequel and spin-off to the 2003 Finding Nemo. The budget for Finding Dory was double that of Finding Nemo’s $94 million budget. However, it paid off, with Finding Dory easily outgrossing its predecessor to rake in a billion dollars at the Box Office.
Incredibles 2 (2018)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $1.24 Billion
With the franchise starting in 2004 with The Incredibles, a sequel was already being conceptualized. With a $200 million budget, Brad Bird returned for what quickly became a huge success. Incredibles 2 saw the return of several of its top cast and characters. Besides eventually raking in a little over $1.2 billion, Incredible 2 had the best debut for an animated film. It finished the year as the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2018.
Toy Story 4 (2019)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $1.074 Million
Unsurprisingly, Pixar’s most successful franchise makes it to the list of its most expensive films. Like its predecessor, Toy Story 4 was given a $200 million-dollar budget. Yet, despite being a fourth installment, Toy Story 4 became one of Pixar’s most successful films. It was a critical success and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for the year under review. With Box Office earnings of $1.074 billion, it became the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2019.
Toy Story 3 (2010)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $1.066 Billion
Although it has the same $200 million production budget, judging by inflation, its value was way higher than what it is today. The first two Toy Story movies were widely successful. With slightly over a decade since audiences watched Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, released in 2010, was one of the most anticipated movies of that year. The movie overperformed, with its theatrical earnings crossing the billion-dollar mark at the Box Office.
Inside Out 2 (2024)
Production Budget: $200 Million
Worldwide Box Office Earnings: $1.699 Billion
With an ever-growing fanbase for its Toy Story franchise, Pixar has long mastered the art of delivering captivating sequels. The 2015 Inside Out was a critical and commercial success. Anyone who had followed Pixar through the years knew a sequel was inevitable. However, Pixar understood that finding a follow-up story could make or break the franchise.
Kelsey Mann took over as director for the sequel, with Maya Hawke and a few other new voice-cast joining. Inside Out 2 shattered Box Office records to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time before it was dethroned by the Chinese animated sequel film Ne Zha 2 (2025). Ending the year as the highest-grossing film of 2024, Inside Out 2 solidified the idea that expensive Pixar movies still command huge profits at the Box Office.
