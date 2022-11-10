Toy Story 3: The Best Sequel

Nothing beats a Disney movie with a good story, characters, and a magical production. And when you add a story about toys, it becomes the best thing one could ever see. No doubt Disney’s Toy Story did fabulously well across the globe.
Toy Story 3 is a 3-D animated comedy adventure-drama movie that came out in 2010. It is the third addition to the Toy Story franchise, produced by Pixar Animation Studios. The first two films focused on the relationship between a boy and his toys, while the third movie shows the future of those toys once the boy grows up.
The Toy Story series is a very successful, award-winning league which has left a mark on children throughout the world. Toys are a part of every childhood, and personifying them was one of the cleverest things to think of. Children easily relate to fantasy things, and the emotional connection with their toys effortlessly attaches them to the Toy Story concept.
How The Storyline Grows?
When Andy plans to leave for college, his mother asks him to clear out his room. Andy wraps up his toys, thinking he has outgrown them but decides to take Woody with him to college. However, they are accidentally mixed up with the trash and thrown on the curb. The toys somehow hop into the car and are dropped at the local daycare along with other things. They feel abandoned and convince themselves that the children in the daycare would be happier to play with them since Andy doesn’t need them anymore.
Unfortunately, they soon discover that the daycare is not as they expected. They encounter some new toys there who are under the dictatorship of an evil bear named Lotso. As soon as they figure out the evil truth about the place, Woody and his friends make a daring plan to escape the daycare and return to Andy.
Awards And Accolades
Being Disney’s best movie, all Toy Story films have received several accolades. Toy Story 3 also received various awards and nominations, including being Pixar’s highest-grossing film, more than the first two parts combined. It also won the Oscar for Best Animated feature film in 2011.
It was nominated for Best Animated Feature and also the Best Picture, making it Pixar-produced the second movie to be nominated in both categories. In addition, Toy Story 3 was also the first to be nominated for Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
What Makes Toy Story 3 The Best?
Toy Story 3 is one of the rare second sequels that actually performed well. Coming out after a huge gap of 10 years, it grossed more than what was anticipated. Moreover, the movie made a worldwide impact and surpassed several others to receive numerous appreciation from critics. There are several reasons behind the huge success of this third installment.
Memorable New Characters
One thing that was liked the most by the audience was the addition of some new characters. Although the first two parts have a good deal of toys, the third one includes some new ones leading to a fresh appeal for the viewers.
Moreover, the characters were not just fresh but also had a meaningful presence in the story. For example, the devious bear Lotso had a tragic history, because of which he became a bitter teddy now. Likewise, Barbie and her clueless boyfriend, Ken, had their own system. The monkey, the Big Baby, the Peas-in-a-pod, and several other toys marked their individual purpose and also added humor to the movie.
Completes The Circle Of Life
The Toy Story series shows a full circle of toys in the life of children. The first part shows Andy playing with Woody and getting excited about receiving a new toy Buzz Lightyear. The second part shows how these toys get along and save each other from life-threatening circumstances. Finally, in the third one, the reality of life strikes when Andy grows up and has to leave for college leaving behind his old toys.
The story in the third part closes with Andy giving his toys to the neighborhood girl Bonnie, who cares for these toys just as her own. The toys once again get a new kid, thus completing the full circle.
Toy Story 3 was conclusive in itself, Disney launched Toy Story 4 in 2019. Unexpectedly, the film also did extremely well and gave a more conclusive end to the entire series. Furthermore, there are hints laid out by Pixar about another sequel. Toy Story 5 can be expected to be in theatres by 2023.