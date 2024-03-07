5 Tom Cruise Movies Begging for a Sequel – Come on, Hollywood!

Tom Cruise and the Art of Leaving Us Hanging
Alright, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Tom Cruise. The man’s got a knack for sequels like I’ve got a knack for snarky comments. But even with his illustrious career of follow-ups, there are a few gems that Hollywood seems to have forgotten about. So buckle up, folks, because we’re diving into the Tom Cruise movies begging for a sequel – and yes, Hollywood, we’re looking at you with that ‘make it happen’ stare.
Edge of Tomorrow Deserves to Repeat Success
So here’s the irony: a movie about repeating the same day can’t seem to get a second day in theaters. Edge of Tomorrow, with its cult following and critical acclaim, sits in the corner like the last kid picked for dodgeball. Despite raking in a decent $370.5 million against its production budget, it’s like Hollywood’s caught in its own time loop of amnesia. Director Doug Liman and stars Cruise and Blunt have been itching for a sequel – they’ve even got a title ready: ‘Live, Die, Repeat, and Repeat’.
This sequel originated with fans of the original film who continually came up to Tom and myself and Emily and told us how much they loved the movie and would we ever consider a sequel. And enough people said that to me and to Tom and to Emily that we finally sat down and said, ‘What would a sequel even look like?’, Liman shared. So what gives? Get these guys back on set already!
The Last Samurai Could Have Been The First of Many
You’d think after embracing Samurai culture and raising questions about loyalty and human nature, The Last Samurai would have more tales to tell. But nope, Hollywood decided one epic historical drama was enough. Inspired by ‘Dances With Wolves’ and ‘Braveheart’, this flick had room for an ensemble cast to shine – yet it remained all-in on Cruise. A sequel could dive deeper into the rich cultural backdrop and explore more of Nathan Algren’s journey beyond his time with the Samurai. There’s potential for character development that’s just sitting there, collecting dust.
Collateral Damage Deserves More Screen Time
Let’s talk about Collateral. Cruise played a chilling hitman with more layers than my winter wardrobe. The film was a captivating crime-drama that turned LA into noir art. A sequel could explore Vincent’s past or throw another antagonist into the mix – because let’s face it, that guy had issues worth delving into.
Cruise perfectly captures an intelligently eerie persona and the controlled fear from Foxx serves as a great compliment to many scenarios. Michael Mann made thrillers like John Ford made westerns – with meaning over escapism – so imagine what he could do with another night in Vincent’s life.
Oblivion Was Just The Beginning
Oblivion introduced us to an expansive sci-fi universe that screamed for more exploration – then promptly closed the book on itself. Director Joseph Kosinski had an entire graphic novel that never saw the light of day because he wanted Oblivion to be experienced as a film first.
Once the movie got picked up…we’ll see if it makes sense to go back and pull the illustrated novel back together or if it feels like rearview mirror in a way because it’s evolved so much in the years of just making it into a film. Come on, Kosinski, give us that sequel – your universe has more stories to tell than my aunt at Thanksgiving dinner.
Knight and Day Deserves Another Play
Last but not least, let’s chat about Knight and Day. The comedic chemistry between Cruise and Diaz was like watching fireworks while riding a rollercoaster – chaotic but delightful. A sequel could up the ante on both action and romance while giving us more of those laugh-out-loud moments we didn’t know we needed.
June Havens (CAMERON DIAZ) is on her way home to Boston for her sister’s wedding when she runs into Roy Miller (TOM CRUISE) in the airport., setting up their whirlwind adventure. Let’s get these two back together for another round – because who doesn’t want more escapades involving perpetual energy batteries?
Hollywood, It’s Time for Action!
In conclusion, Hollywood execs need to stop playing hard to get with these sequels. We’ve got cult classics here that deserve their second wind. So grab your cameras, dust off those scripts, and let’s give these movies the sequels they so rightfully deserve. After all, if Tom Cruise can hang off airplanes at his age, surely we can make a few sequels happen, right?
