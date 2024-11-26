Top 9 Liam Neeson’s Non-Action Movies

Over the years, Liam Neeson has earned a reputation for his ever-growing list of action roles. Although also known for portraying real-life, historical characters, Neeson is famous among today’s film audiences as an action star. He’s listed amongst Hollywood’s greatest and most successful action film stars.
However, the Northern Irish actor has long proven he’s not one to be typecast, as his versatility has seen him cast in several multi-genre roles. From playing Catholic priests to romantic comedies and biographies, Liam Neeson has also had his fair share of non-action roles. These are Liam Neeson’s top 9 non-action performances.
9. The Haunting
The Jan de Bont-directed 1999 supernatural horror was the second feature-length film adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House. Liam Neeson led the cast as Dr. David Marrow, a psychology professor who covertly conducts a study on fear. He invites a group of people to Hill House under the pretense of a sleep disorder study. Dr. David Marrow intends to study their reaction to fear in a seemingly haunted environment. However, things take a terrifying turn as the mansion’s dark secrets reveal themselves with paranormal activities. The Haunting also starred Lili Taylor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Owen Wilson.
8. Chloe
Liam Neeson was one of the three-person lead cast in the 2009 erotic thriller Chloe. In the movie, Neeson played David Stewart, a college professor. His character is a central figure in the movie’s plot, which revolves around his wife, Dr. Catherine Stewart (Julianne Moore), suspicious of his infidelity. To prove this, Catherine hires an escort named Chloe (Amanda Seyfried) to test David’s loyalty. However, this decision sets off a chain of emotionally complex and intense events. Liam Neeson’s character’s perceived actions and Catherine’s interpretation of them drive much of the story’s tension and drama.
7. The Chronicles of Narnia Film Series
Although he only starred as a voice actor in The Chronicles of Narnia film series, the film series is a notable mention as one of Liam Neeson’s non-action movie roles. In The Chronicles of Narnia, Neeson voiced Aslan, the majestic lion and central figure in the film series. Aslan is a symbolic and pivotal character representing wisdom, courage, and guidance. Liam Neeson’s deep, gravelly voice added gravitas to the character, portraying the character as the protector of Narnia. Neeson reprised his voice role in all three films, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).
6. Silence
Although cast in a supporting role, Liam Neeson’s portrayal and performance as Portuguese Jesuit priest Cristóvão Ferreira captured the emotional and moral complexities of the character. The 2016 epic historical drama Silence was Martin Scorsese’s next film after the successful 2013 The Wolf of Wall Street. In Silence, Liam Neeson’s character was a mentor to the film’s main protagonists, Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver). Neeson’s Father Ferreira, is a central figure in Silence’s storyline as he reportedly apostatized under torture in Japan. This happened during Japan’s Edo period, when Christianity was brutally suppressed. The plot follows Sebastião Rodrigues and Francisco Garupe’s travels to Japan to find Father Ferreira and confirm the truth of his alleged apostasy.
5. Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
Liam Neeson was cast in the titular role as Mark Felt in the 2017 biographical political thriller Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House. The character was the FBI’s Deputy Associate Director. In the movie, Mark Felt is portrayed as the anonymous informant famously known as Deep Throat. The character played a pivotal role in exposing the Watergate scandal, ultimately leading to President Richard Nixon’s resignation. Liam Neeson’s performance captured Mark Felt’s internal conflict as he grappled with his loyalty to the FBI, his duty to uphold justice and the personal risks of leaking sensitive information to the press.
4. Love Actually
Liam Neeson was part of the star-studded ensemble cast of Richard Curtis’s 2003 Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually. Neeson’s character, Daniel, is introduced as a recently widowed stepfather. Daniel’s storyline focuses on his relationship with Sam (Thomas Sangster), his young stepson, as they navigate their shared grief over the loss of Sam’s mother. Daniel supports Sam in his quest to win the heart of his school crush, Joanna (Olivia Olson), offering heartfelt and sometimes humorous advice.
3. Michael Collins
Liam Neeson’s performance in Micheal Collins received critical acclaim, earning the actor his second Golden Globe Award nomination. Neeson, cast as the titular character, blended Michael Collins’s idealism, pragmatism, and internal conflicts. As an Irish revolutionary leader, Michael Collins chronicles Neeson’s character’s pivotal role in the fight for Irish independence from British rule in the early 20th century. The movie also showcased Michael Collins’s involvement in negotiating the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921.
2. Kinsey
In Bill Condon’s 2004 biographical drama Kinsey, Liam Neeson portrayed Alfred Kinsey, the pioneering sexologist who conducted groundbreaking research on human sexuality. The movie focuses on Kinsey’s personal and professional life, including his controversial studies. These studies challenged societal norms and taboos surrounding sexual behavior. Unsurprisingly, Liam Neeson received his third Golden Globe Award nomination for his performance.
1. Schindler’s List
Liam Neeson’s top-rated non-action role is his breathtaking performance as Oskar Schindler in the 1993 Schindler’s List. The Steven Spielberg-directed epic historical drama is still considered one of the greatest films ever made, over 30 years after its release. Oskar Schindler was a German businessman who became an unlikely hero during the Holocaust. Schindler initially sought to profit from the war by employing Jewish workers in his factory.
However, over time, he became deeply moved by the plight of the Jewish people. He eventually saves over a thousand Jews from being sent to concentration camps by bribing German officials to have the Jews work in his factory. Liam Neeson’s portrayal of Oskar Schindler received worldwide acclaim, earning the actor his first and only Academy Award nomination at the 66th Academy Awards. If you enjoyed reading about Liam Neeson’s non-action movies, check out these movies where Will Smith portrayed real-life persons.
Follow Us