5 Best Basketball Movies to Watch Before the NBA Playoffs

Basketball movies may not come so frequently, but when they do, they often land well with both audiences and critics. Some focus heavily on the game, with exhilarating real-time action, whereas others focus on the behind the scenes aspects of one of America’s most-loved games. Over the last decade, a slew of basketball movies have made their way to our screens.
Of course, there are some classics that have withstood the test of time too. So, as the NBA Playoffs draw near, the excitement in the air is certainly palpable. To further build upon that, here are 5 of the best basketball movies to watch while you get yourself in the mood.
5. The Way Back (2020)
The Way Back was released in 2020 and didn’t pick up steam right out of the gate due to the pandemic. To that, it only grossed $15.5 million worldwide against a budget of $21 million. However, it was made available for home purchase and then drew further attention when it landed on streaming services. The plot follows Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) a once famous high school basketball phenom who walked away from the game when his personal life spiralled out of control. When he reluctantly agrees to coach a struggling basketball team, he gets one last shot at redemption. Gavin O’Connor‘s film is heavily character-based, focusing on Jack’s journey as an alcoholic who feels he never realized his true potential. Affleck garnered a wealth of praise for his rendition which was possibly easy to tap into due to his own struggles with addiction. However, outside of the movie’s heavier themes, the training scenes are fast-paced, and the match scenes are raw and authentic, making for a well-balanced picture.
4. Hustle (2022)
It’s no secret that Adam Sandler is a huge basketball fan. Not only that, he loves playing too. He has been spotted many times playing basketball with locals while enjoying his downtime when filming movies. While the 2019 crime drama Uncut Gems had an undertone of basketball, Hustle is a true basketball movie through and through. Similar to The Way Back, this movie follows a former basketball player who stepped away from the game for personal reasons. Sandler stars as Stanley Sugerman, a basketball scout who travels to Spain and discovers a phenomenal street ball player called Bo Cruz (played by real-life power forward Juancho Hernangómez). Realizing he has found a major star in the making, Stanley takes him to the US to train him and land him a deal with the NBA.
While Hustle is another tale of redemption like many basketball movies, it stands on its own two feet thanks to its injection of comedy from both Sandler and first-time actor Hernangómez. The film is also elevated by intense and uplifting training montages that feel akin to a Rocky movie. Hustle was another hit in the ever-growing partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix, and Sandler even gained Oscar talk for his role, however, he was never nominated.
3. Air (2023)
Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, Air is one the most critically-acclaimed basketball movies of all time. Where this film stands out is with its exploration of the behind-the-scenes world of basketball rather than the game itself. The plot follows the real-life story of how the Air Jordan brand came to be. With Matt Damon in the lead role, Air charts the history of the trailblazing partnership between a then undiscovered Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, led by CEO Phil Knight (Affleck) and tasked basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro (Damon). This deal revolutionized the world of sports and culture, with many brands following suit. This movie also stands out in its daring decision to not show Jordan on-screen, instead focusing on his mother’s involvement in her son’s career. Affleck’s Prime Video original grossed $90 million on its limited theatrical release before more than 1.1 million U.S. households streamed the movie during its live+2D window on Prime Video.
2. Hoosiers (1986)
Hoosiers is not only one of the most iconic basketball movies of all time, it is also one of the most-beloved sporting movies in cinematic history. If you analyse the plot, it’s clear that this Gene Hackman-led movie paved the way for many basketball movies thereafter, with many clearly drawing inspiration from its themes of redemption and second chances. This Oscar-nominated film follows Norman Dale (played by Hackman) a drunken basketball coach with a checkered past who trains a small-town high school basketball team to become a top contender for the state championship in 1950s Indiana. With a stellar supporting cast, including Dennis Hopper, Barbara Hershey, and Robert Swan, Hackman stole the show as the grumpy old man who finds a second lease of life from these talented young players. A sporting drama it may be, Hoosiers still delivers laughs, heartfelt moments, and frenetic match scenes. The picture grossed over $28 million at the worldwide box office, despite a small budget of $6 million and initial predictions of failure.
1. Coach Carter (2005)
Released in 2005, Coach Carter is an iconic docudrama about the life of Ken Carter, the basketball coach of Richmond High School in Northern California. Rather than being a biopic about his life, this movie focuses on a contentious time of his life when he faced controversy after benching his entire team for breaking their academic contract with him. To that, the film is a tale of resilience and handles the question as to whether there is such thing as pushing athletes too far in the name of triumph. As everyone around him turns on him, Carter fights to protect his style of coaching as he continues to push his team to levels they have never been pushed before. Samuel L. Jackson shines in the titular role and is supported by then newcomer Channing Tatum, as well as Antwon Tanner, and Rick Gonzalez. Coach Carter grossed $76.7 million worldwide, with $67.3 million coming from the US box office. It has since gone on to be classed as an iconic sporting drama, gaining momentum year-by-year.
