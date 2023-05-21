Why The Original White Men Can’t Jump Remains A Classic Basketball Movie

There was a time Wesley Snipes used to be one of Hollywood’s top A-list Black actors in the ‘90s era. Following his breakthrough role in Major League in 1989, he went on to star in several acclaimed and blockbuster films. Some of them include King of New York, Passenger 57, Demolition Man, and Blade. Then there’s White Men Can’t Jump, where he co-starred alongside Woody Harrelson.
Released in 1992, White Men Can’t Jump is not just one of the best basketball movies ever made. But it’s also ranked among Ron Shelton‘s best directorial efforts. The movie was both a critical and box-office hits upon its original theatrical release. In fact, it scored a sensational $90.7 million worldwide against its $31 million budget. This year’s Hulu remake starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow made its streaming debut. So, it’s apt to take a few leaps back in time to find out why the original White Men Can’t Jump is a classic basketball movie.
Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson’s Chemistry Elevated the Movie
This isn’t the first time Snipes and Harrelson appear on-screen together in a movie. They previously featured in the 1986 football comedy Wildcats, which happened to be their film debut. While they also appeared in Money Train and Play it to the Bone, it was White Men Can’t Jump that truly brought out the best in Snipes and Harrelson.
The minute they cross paths on a Venice Beach basketball court, the film quickly establishes their characters from the get-go. Snipes, who plays Sidney Deane, is a cocky, foul-mouthed, and overly-confident player who loves to trash-talk. Harrelson’s Billy Hoyle may have been a white boy but had slick moves and skills.
They would diss each other during games. But, eventually, they went from foes to unlikely friends and hustled the streetballers around the L.A. courts. They had obvious chemistry, almost like watching them in a buddy-cop movie minus the cop part and the usual shoot-em-up scenes.
The Stylish Basketball Action Was Dynamic & Captivating
Snipes and Harrelson may have been the stars of the show, but so were the basketball action scenes. Shelton’s energetic direction and Russell Boyd’s lively cinematography successfully captured the sheer beauty and the thrills of the games. Altogether, Snipes and Harrelson look effortlessly and play like real pros. With every dribble, pass, and shoot, there’s a visual and captivating story unraveling.
It also helps that Shelton insists on not staging the basketball scenes as if they were obviously choreographed. He chose to keep the cameras rolling and let his actors play real basketball. Needless to say, the result was some of the most remarkable onscreen moments. Additionally, he brought in a few actual basketball players. They include Marques Johnson of NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks fame, and Freeman Williams, who played for the San Diego Clippers (now Los Angeles Clippers).
White Men Can’t Jump Delivers More Than Just Basketball
Snipes and Harrelson’s buddy chemistry and the dynamic basketball action aren’t the only reasons White Men Can’t Jump was a genre classic. Shelton equally succeeds even when the story moves off the court. This is especially true with the introduction of Billy’s girlfriend, Gloria, who’s played by Rosie Perez. She’s like the yin to Billy’s yang and more than just a sexy girlfriend.
At first, she didn’t mind Billy’s devil-may-care way of street hustling. But she eventually grew tired of his irresponsible behavior. She wanted to live a better life to the point she’s been working hard to score an appearance on Jeopardy! game show. The ups and downs seen in the romantic relationship between Billy and Gloria added a slice-of-life dramatic tension to the movie.
Ron Shelton Has An Ear for Colorful Dialogue
Shelton doesn’t mince words when it comes to writing his dialogue. In the same way, he turned basketball action scenes into a kinetic rhythm of a dance, he made his dialogue sing. They are hilariously profane and colorful, with some of the most creative insults ever put on the screen. Lines like, “Oh man, shut your anorexic malnutrition tapeworm-having overdose on Dick Gregory Bahamian diet-drinking ass up. Leave me alone!” really stung the ears.
Shelton even reportedly gave his actors the creative freedom to improvise their lines. Needless to say, the strategy worked well in Shelton’s favor. It allowed his characters to talk and sound as natural as possible — almost as if it was a normal part of their daily lives.
