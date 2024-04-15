Better Call Saul Cast: What Are the Stars Doing Now?

The Better Call Saul cast is one of the most star-studded and eclectic lineups of television in recent years. The popular Breaking Bad spinoff came off the air in 2022 but is still captivating audiences worldwide thanks to its residency on Netflix. With that, the cast are still enjoying their run at the forefront of fame.
Better Call Saul not only featured an array of established talent, but it also propelled many rising stars to superstardom. As the show continues to reach new audiences, the cast continue to ascend. So, let’s catch up with the Better Call Saul cast and see where they are now.
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman
Bob Odenkirk has been in the entertainment industry for a number of decades. Originally starting out as a comedian, starring on Saturday Night Live, he quickly landed his own sketch show, Mr. Show with Bob and David, which aired on HBO from November 3, 1995 to December 28, 1998. However, it was his role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad that served as his breakthrough, leading to the creation of the spinoff, Better Call Saul.
Better Call Saul serves as a monumental achievement in television as it garnered nearly as much attention as its predecessor. After the show ended, Odenkirk took on another leading role in the TV series, Lucky Hank. As of 2024, he is currently attached to return to the role of Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2. The first movie, Nobody, was released in 2021 and saw Odenkirk delve into the action genre for the first time in his career.
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler
Rhea Seehorn‘s portrayal of Kim Wexler amongst the Better Call Saul cast has captivated audiences and solidified her as a talented and versatile actress in the industry. As Kim, Seehorn brought to life a character whose journey from an ethical and principled lawyer to someone entangled in the morally ambiguous world of Jimmy McGill, a.k.a. Saul Goodman, was truly remarkable. Throughout the series, viewers witnessed Kim’s evolving character arc, as she navigated the complexities of her relationship with Jimmy and grappled with her own moral compass.
Seehorn’s nuanced performance captured the depth and complexity of Kim’s character, earning her critical acclaim and turning her into a household name with each season’s release. Since the show ended in 2022, Seehorn has stayed active in the realm of both TV and film. In 2023, she lent her voice to the animated series, Monster High. In 2024, she will star alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut
Jonathan Banks is one of Hollywood’s most seasoned actors who has starred in classic movies like Gremlins and Beverly Hills Cop. However, his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad is arguably his most iconic role. As a bad guy you love to root for, he became a fan-favourite on the show. Despite meeting his demise, he joined the Better Call Saul cast and his story was given an origin tale. Since the show ended, Banks has starred opposite Noomi Rapace in the Sci-Fi series, Constellation, taking second billing. In 2024, he will voice a character in the Max original series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Furthermore, his first movie as a writer, The Damaged, is currently in pre-production. Banks will lead the road movie which focuses on two Las Vegas hitmen.
Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin
Patrick Fabian‘s portrayal of Howard Hamlin amongst the Better Call Saul cast has been a standout of the acclaimed series. As Howard, Fabian brings depth and complexity to his character, whose dynamic relationships with Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler are central to the show’s intricate storyline. Throughout the series, Howard evolves from a seemingly arrogant and authoritative figure to a more nuanced and sympathetic character, grappling with his own moral dilemmas and personal struggles. Since the show reached its conclusion, Fabian has continued to land roles in TV series like Moonshine, Cooper’s Bar, and Magnum P.I. In 2024, he will lead the drama movie, The Way We Speak.
Michael Mando as Nacho Varga
Michael Mando‘s portrayal of Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul was a driving force for the show that enthralled audiences and showcased his talent as an actor. Throughout the series, Nacho’s character undergoes significant growth and transformation, as he navigates the dangerous world of the cartel and grapples with his own moral compass. Mando’s performance brings utter depth and perplexity to Nacho, portraying him as a multi-dimensional character with layers of vulnerability and strength. As the seasons progress, Nacho’s story arcs become more significant, culminating in one of the show’s most heartbreaking moments that truly showcased Mando’s sheer magnitude as an actor. In 2024, Mando is set to star opposite Ben Foster and Melissa Leo in the crime drama, King Ivory.
Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring
Giancarlo Esposito‘s portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad has become iconic, solidifying the character as one of the most memorable villains in television history. Gus’s calm, collected demeanor and ruthlessness made him a formidable adversary to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Esposito’s performance brought an air of sophistication to the character, making him all the more menacing and captivating to watch. In Better Call Saul, Gus Fring gets a second wind of life, with Esposito reprising his role and adding extra layers to the already complex character.
Through his performance, Esposito delves deeper into Gus’s backstory, motivations, and relationships, showcasing a more vulnerable and human side to the calculated villain we love to hate. Since Better Call Saul came to an end, Esposito has starred in a number of acclaimed TV series like The Mandalorian, Godfather of Harlem, and The Gentlemen. In 2024, he also boarded the horror movie Abigail, once again playing a villainous character.
Michael McKean as Chuck McGill
Michael McKean was born on October 17, 1947, in New York City. With a career spanning over four decades, he has become one of the most recognizable faces in TV and film, known for his versatility and talent as an actor, writer, and musician. In Better Call Saul, McKean delivers a standout performance as Chuck McGill, the talented but troubled older brother of protagonist Jimmy McGill. His next project will see him reprise one of his most iconic roles in the long-awaited sequel, Spinal Tap II.
Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca
Tony Dalton delivered a tour de force performance as Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul, creating one of the most menacing TV villains in recent years. Despite his atrocious tendencies and violent nature, Lalo quickly became a character that viewers couldn’t take their eyes off, thanks to Dalton’s portrayal of his suave demeanor and unpredictability. With a charming smile and a twinkle in his eye, Dalton brought layers of complexity to Lalo, making him both captivating and terrifying to watch on screen. This nuance has not gone unnoticed. Dalton’s next role will see him star alongside Dave Bautista and Bobby Cannavale in the action-thriller, Trap House.
Kerry Condon as Stacey Ehrmantraut
Kerry Condon was born on January 4, 1983, in Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland. Her breakout role came as Stacey Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul, where she portrayed the widow of Matty Ehrmantraut and mother of Kaylee Ehrmantraut. Condon’s portrayal of Stacey showcased her exceptional acting abilities, as she brought an eclectic emotional complexity to the character’s grief and struggles. Since the conclusion of Better Call Saul, Condon’s talents have been recognized on the big screen, earning her an Oscar nomination for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin. In 2024, she starred in the horror movie, Night Swim. Later in 2024, she will star alongside Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Want to read more about the Better Call Saul cast? Here’s why Nacho’s death was utterly heartbreaking.
