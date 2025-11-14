Beautiful Pics Of Marilyn Monroe On The Beach Taken By Sam Shaw In 1957 (17 Pics)

Marilyn Monroe. Everyone has heard about her, most people know her story. She was an American actress, singer, model, she did it all. She became a popular sex symbol in the ’50s and ’60s, inspiring many women to chase their dreams and be themselves. Sadly, famous Old Hollywood star passed away at the very young age of 36.
However, the famous actress still managed to achieve more things than most people do in a full lifetime. Marilyn was photographed by many photographers, including one photoshoot by Sam Shaw which is considered one of the most famous of her shoots. Shaw was also a dear friend of Marilyn’s, he photographed her private life and her most vulnerable moments. In these beach photos, Marilyn was pregnant. Sadly, one month after, she had a miscarriage.
More info: Instagram | vintag.es | Facebook | shawfamilyarchives.com
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
“She was a beautiful woman without makeup and in her spirit as a person” – that’s how Sam Shaw described Marilyn Monroe. He photographed her at Amagansett Beach, New York in July 1957. She was wearing a white bathing suit, her blonde hair was messy from the wind. Her natural beauty shines through in these vintage photos and she looks happy and comfortable.
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Sam Shaw lived his life in New York. He was born in 1912 and died in 1999. Shaw is recognized through his photographs of films and famous stars, although he had a lot of other hobbies like music, sculpture, painting, literature as well as political and social activism. Sam Shaw’s early life was not easy. He didn’t have much money, so he had to gather materials for his artwork from the streets of New York. He worked his way up and created his career from nothing.
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Sam Shaw has taken many famous photographs like the poster for the movie “A Streetcar Named Desire” where he captured Marlon Brando in a ripped t-shirt. He also captured one of the most well-known photographs of all time, the iconic Marilyn Monroe with her skirt blowing up in the movie “The Seven Year Itch”.
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Marilyn Monroe is considered by many to be the most iconic and beautiful female celebrity of all time. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Marilyn spent most of her childhood in foster homes and married at the very young age of 16. While working in a factory, she was noticed by a pin up girls photographer and from that moment, her life changed radically and she became one of the most famous women in the world.
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Marilyn lived a life of glamour, but it wasn’t without its flaws. She struggled with depression, addictions, and anxiety. That’s why it’s refreshing to see such happy, carefree and simple photographs of her on the beach. It seems like all her worries vanished and she was just having fun. Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 from overdosing, although conspiracy theorists around the world are still trying to figure out if that’s true to this day.
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
Image credits: samshawphoto
