50 Heartwarming Stories To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

As the days get darker, it’s easier and easier to slide into a gloom-and-doom mindset, particularly if you spend too much time online. So it can be helpful to explore some of the good things in life as a reminder that not everything is bad.
The “Heartwarming Stories” Facebook page is dedicated to wholesome, cute and just happy posts. We also got in touch with Charles de Vilmorin, CEO and Co-founder of “Old People Are Cool,” an advocacy group for the elderly to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
More info: Facebook | Old People Are Cool
#1
“This is my step-dad and I. I’m German, and my mother married him when I was 4 years old. He was only 18. He raised me better than my own mother or father did, even through a nasty divorce where he was cheated on by her. Even with all the racism and stereotypes I heard when we were out together, he didn’t let it faze him and proudly proclaimed me as his daughter. Thankfully he is still there for me when I need him”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#2
“I have a confession to make. I would not know Jon Bor Jovi if he walked in this building. I cannot name a single song he has ever recorded. It’s not that I don’t like him or his music, I have just never really been exposed to it. This superstar is washing dishes at one of his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants that feed the homeless. They’re still cooking. Still making food for those in need during these uncertain times. And instead of disappearing to wait out the pandemic in a fancy penthouse somewhere, Jon Bon Jovi is showing up to be a dishwasher. Now THAT’s what it means to be a rock star.”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#3
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#4
Indiana construction worker Jason Haney hid a giant “Where’s Waldo” cutout all over his work site for the children in a nearby hospital to find. Once he received word that they’d found him, he moved Waldo to a new location so they could start looking for him again.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#5
“Anthony Borges who used his body to hola his class door shut from a gunman, protecting his 20 classmates whilst being shot through the door five times. Fortunately he survived and has made a complete recovery”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#6
Parents listen to their son’s transplanted heart beat in the chest of the recipient of his gift. There is only one race. The human race.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#7
This goose used her wings to protect an abandoned puppy from the cold. The puppy was shivering so she folded her wings around this baby & moved him closer to her so he could benefit from her body warmth. Puppy stopped shivering & went to sleep
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#8
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#9
“Noah Woods, a five-year-old Georgia boy, awoke to flames in the bedroom. He jumped out of bed, grabbed his two-year-old sister, and got out of the house through an open window. He then went back in to get the family dog and pulled it to safety. He will be recognized as an Honorary Bartow County Firefighter and presented with a Life-saving award.”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#10
A man named Dale Schroeder grew up poor in lowa, never married, had no children, and worked as a carpenter at the same company for 67 years and only owned two jeans. He spent his life savings to send 33 students to college. Today, the 33 strangers have formed a group and call themselves “Dale’s kids.” Comprised of doctors, teachers and therapists, they honor Schroeder for changing their lives.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#11
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#12
An 83-year-old retired Marine kept the promise he made to his friend while in a bunker in Vietnam, and stood guard one last time.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#13
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#14
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#15
The escalator scared the 83 yr old stranger at the mall. The 23 year old noticed & said I’ll take you down…
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#16
A family in Mississippi lost everything in a tornado on Friday. The next day, they went back to see their cat sitting on the pile that used to be their home, waiting for them.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#17
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#18
“This old woman uses a marionette of herself to feed squirrels in the park”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#19
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#20
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#21
There were a group of characters dressed as superheroes at a local costume shop. This young boy, who uses a walker, did his best to walk and approach Superman and simply just said “Thank you”. Even Superman started to cry.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#22
Private Kevin Elliot was k**led fighting in Afghanistan. His friend Barry and him made a promise that if one of them died, they’d wear a bright green dress to the other ones’ funeral. Barry stayed true to that promise
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#23
Image source: KevinHart4real
#24
He waited 2 years at a hospital for a heart transplant. Now he’s a Cardiology Fellow at the same hospital
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#25
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#26
“17 years ago my wife and I sat in a room and were told by a Dr that our 11 year old son had an incurable brain tumour that he wouldn’t survive. Today we saw him get married, he’s the best person I know I’m I so very proud to still have him”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#27
Thanks to Internet popularity, the kid from the “Success Kid meme” made enough money to fund his Dad’s kidney transplant
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#28
“This person’s daughter died of cancer. Before she died, she made this drawing for him, now he wears it on his skin.”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#29
“My Dad is afraid to fly, so when I was 5 yrs old I made him a doll to hold on the plane. Mom just sent me this picture. He is packed to come visit me. The doll is 43 years old!”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#30
Sean Misner, one of the 19 firefighters who lost their lives in Arizona, on his way home. Trucks were on every overpass from Arizona to the Santa Ynez Valley, with firefighters saluting as Misner’s wife drove by with his ashes.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#31
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#32
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#33
Image source: ByRobinEpley
#34
“I grew my hair out for 3.5 years to turn into a wig for my gf with alopecia”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#35
“My son has very little experience with babies but wanted to keep trying ways to get her to stop crying. Surprised at the silence I returned to the room to see him bouncing gently on an exercise ball, totally pleased with himself”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#36
It doesn’t matter how strong & confident you may appear on the outside. Some days you just need your Pooh Bear
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#37
A girl in my geography class had to bring her newborr to class today. The baby started crying in the middle of our quiz. When she took him out to hold him, my professor insisted that he wouldn’t mind feeding the baby and rocking his car seat until she was done. This is my so so awesome, sweet professor, on his knees.
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#38
When you absolutely REFUSE to give up
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#39
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#40
“My grandpa when he turned 100, look at his birthday cards!”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#41
Sad shelter dog whose only friend was this elephant toy learns that he and his toy are getting new home
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#42
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#43
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#44
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#45
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#46
Elderly YouTuber writes his subscribers down in a notebook, then thanks them individually
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#47
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#48
“My dad was admitted to the hospital right before Christmas. We didn’t know if he would make it home at all and especially not for Christmas. This is my parents slow dancing to “I’ll be home for Christmas” on Christmas Day.”
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#49
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
#50
Thousands of people attended a barbecue in front of the home of a vegan Australian woman who took her neighbors to court over the smell of meat cooking in their own backyard
Image source: Heartwarming Stories
Follow Us