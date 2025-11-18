Someone Online Asked, “What Is The Saddest Line In A Movie?” And 30 People Delivered

Cinema can be mesmerizing. It’s an experience that almost lets us live through countless lifetimes and leaves us with memories engrained in our minds that we would otherwise never experience.
Sadness, of course, is one of the main emotions that the movies throw at us. As people in this Reddit thread shared, sometimes, the writing can be so powerful that it only takes a few well-placed words to leave you crying rivers. Scroll down to see what they wrote!
For your convenience, we added all the missing movie titles in square brackets.
More info: Reddit
#1
I’m tired, boss. Tired of bein’ on the road, lonely as a sparrow in the rain. Tired of not ever having me a buddy to be with, or tell me where we’s coming from or going to, or why. Mostly I’m tired of people being ugly to each other.
[Source: The Green Mile]
Image source: anon
#2
“I could’ve got more out.”
– Schindler’s List
Image source: cwills815, Screen Bites
#3
“He probably forgot about me a long time ago.” Fry in the Jurassic Bark episode of Futurama. Sorry, I know it isn’t a movie.
Image source: Flaky_Emergency_7832, Nirvines94
#4
“Is he smart or…”: Forest Gump asking about his son. He has the self-awareness to know who he is and his own limitations, and his relief when Jenny says that “he’s one of the smartest in his class” is heartbreaking.
Image source: Iamalittlerobot, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#5
“Where are his glasses? He can’t see without his glasses.”
[Source: My Girl]
Image source: nachosquid
#6
“Take her to the moon for me, okay?” – Bing f*cking Bong
[Source: Inside Out]
Image source: oldMcF**kerHadAFarm, animationscreencaps
#7
“I thought you said that God answers all prayers?”
“He does. Sometimes, the answer is no.”
[Source: M*A*S*H]
Image source: SonOfThunderBunny, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#8
Bubba’s last words to Forrest in Forrest Gump.
“I wanna go home”
It guts me every time.
Image source: filmfan305, Movieclips
#9
“Smile, my boy. It’s sunrise.”
Robin Williams’ last line he delivered on camera. As Teddy Roosevelt from the 3rd Night at the Museum movie, the movie came out after he died.
Image source: OneGuyJeff, movie-screencaps.
#10
“I never had friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12.”
[Source: Stand By Me]
Image source: BigDrakow, movie-screencaps
#11
“All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.”
[Source: Blade Runner]
Image source: mehwars, movie-screencaps
#12
Littlefoot, let your heart guide you, it whispers, so listen closely….mother?….mother?
I remember watching this movie with my mom as little kid. I would look up at her and think, “I’m lucky my mom will never die.” I grew up. She died when I was 20. I will always feel close to her when I watch this.
[Source: The Land Before Time]
Image source: SAYUSAYME007, animationscreencaps
#13
I’m sorry, Wilson! Wilson, I’m sorry! I’m sorry!
[Source: Cast Away]
Image source: Baddab55, JoBlo Movie Clips
#14
“I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my King” – Boromir
Boromir is truly a great character, and every time I rewatch Fellowship, this and other scenes always make me cry. :(
[Source: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring]
Image source: Flat-Reply6596, movie-screencaps
#15
“I am not an elephant! I am not an animal! I am a human being! I… am… a … man!”
[Source: The Elephant Man]
Image source: chumchees, The aesthetic of the Image: [world] cinema clips
#16
Doc, you ought to be in bed, what the hell you doin’ this for anyway?
Because, Wyatt Earp is my friend.
Hell, I’ve got lots of friends.
I don’t.
[Source: Tombstone]
Image source: Rudagar1, Matheus Van den Berghe
#17
“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”
[Source: It’s a Wonderful Life]
Image source: friedmators, Jon Macht
#18
“I don’t have a home. Marie’s been dead for 8 years.” Planes, trains, and automobiles
Image source: Scuttler1979, Movieclips
#19
“They look like big, good, strong hands, don’t they? I always thought that’s what they were. Oh, my little friends… the little man with his racing snail, the Nighthob, even the stupid bat. I couldn’t hold onto them. The Nothing pulled them right out of my hands. I failed.”
— Rock Biter, The Neverending Story
Image source: WornInShoes
#20
For a recent one:
“So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.”
[Source: Everything Everywhere All at Once]
Image source: abippityboop, Joseph Kirby
#21
“It’s not your fault” in Goodwill Hunting.
Something about that line repeated over and over again by Robin Williams until Matt Damon’s character breaks down gets me every time.
Image source: SoapmacT
#22
Maybe not the saddest, but A Goofy Movie surprisingly has some emotional moments. “I’m not your little boy anymore, Dad! I’ve grown up! I’ve got my own life now!” “I know that! I just wanted to be part of it! You’re my son, Max. No matter how big you get, you’ll always be my son.”
Image source: hanzabananza, animationscreencaps
#23
“We each owe a death – there are no exceptions – but, oh God, sometimes the Green Mile seems so long.”
Image source: PotterAndPitties, movie-screencaps
#24
“If I should return, think better of me, father.”
[Source: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King]
Image source: McDrakerson, EgalmothOfGondolin01
#25
Probably not the actual #1, but I’d love to mention “Just for once…let me look on you with my own eyes.”
[Source: Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi]
Image source: Idk_Very_Much, movie-screencaps
#26
“Better to have loved and lost…”
“Yeah? You try it.”
MIB
Image source: Indrid_Cold23, Aynn Tale
#27
“Sometimes, I think I have felt everything I’m ever gonna feel. And from here on out, I’m not gonna feel anything new. Just lesser versions of what I’ve already felt.” From the movie Her. Really painful to relate to when you’re in your 30’s.
Image source: GunMuratIlban, Warner Bros. Pictures
#28
“Tell me I’m a good man” at the end of Saving Private Ryan is so hard to get through.
Image source: Abtino11
#29
“I would like to have seen Montana.”
[Source: The Hunt for Red October]
Image source: ItyBityGreenieWeenie
#30
“Sometimes there just aren’t enough rocks.”
-Forest Gump
Image source: OompaBand
