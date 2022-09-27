Why People Think See Doesn’t Work

As one of the several stories that Jason Momoa has played a part in, See is one of those that has been the most divisive since, well, the idea of humanity being nearly wiped out by a virus that hasn’t been entirely defined, and rendered blind, is kind of a stretch that a lot of people can’t get behind. The whole idea of blindness becoming a genetic trait worldwide, with only a few individuals who can still see still in existence, appears to stretch the type of belief that a lot of people are capable of keeping. But add onto that the fact that these people don’t bump into each other that often, that they can ride horses, and they don’t happen to wander into one danger, or another is stretching things to the degree that a lot of folks can’t bend their minds around. The interesting fact about this show is that no one was really asking for it, and it wasn’t something that generated a lot of buzz before it was revealed. If anything, it was s project that featured Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, two huge stars whose characters were bound to collide at one point.
After a few centuries of living in the dark, could humans evolve?
It’s not too much to think that humans might evolve after a few hundred years, is it? A lot of people aren’t firmly sold on this idea since the typical story of blind individuals in the movies and on TV, and in pop culture in general, has to do with a gifted individual, not an entire population. Trying to reason that every blind person would be able to function like a regular human being without one of the senses that has been deemed so important is difficult for a lot of folks. Thinking of human evolution being able to advance this far while humanity still devolves into clans that live in old, beaten-up cities and within dams does feel a bit confusing. But then again, if one is living in darkness, aesthetic beauty feels as though it would go out the window in a big way since not being able to see one’s surroundings makes it feel as though function would take precedence over form quite often.
The series isn’t exactly a slow starter, but it does take something extra to get into it.
When the audience is first introduced to Baba Voss, the Alkenny, and the Witch Hunters that are attempting to find the children of Jerlamarele (yeah, a lot of names get tossed out), there is plenty of action with an initial forest fight in which Baba leads his people against a superior force. Some folks might think that this is ridiculous, that blind people swinging swords at each other would be a massive mistake when it comes to a melee fight. They’d likely be right since unless one trains for years and years, it’s nearly impossible to believe that an individual, even a trained one, would be able to navigate this type of a battlefield without a few slips here and there. The premise of this show manages to rely heavily on the idea that since every individual has been blind since birth, they’ve accomplished the skills they need to carry them through life, meaning that blind fighting is, for their warriors, one of the most valuable skills that are necessary for survival.
The matchup between Momoa and Bautista felt a little played out.
This was one of the reasons that a lot of people might have been turned onto this show in the first place since these two titans were announced to be attached to the project. Thinking of how Momoa has come so far at this point and of how popular Bautista has become even since his wrestling days in the WWE would have been a great way to get more people on board with this idea. But the story between their characters does feel like something that’s been done and overdone throughout the years since Edo and Baba Voss were brothers who served the same nation, despite the fact that Baba finally saw the error of his ways and defected. This meant that the two brothers were bound to stand against each other again in a matchup that might have been as popular as the Clegane Bowl in Game of Thrones but definitely deflated before the end fight came along.
See is the type of story that could have been better with a different premise.
Post-apocalyptic stories such as this are still popular because people still watch them. But the fact that a lot of people don’t know about this show or don’t care has a lot to do with the main idea that humanity is now blind and has slipped back down the technological ladder in many ways. A lot of people couldn’t get behind this idea, and it does feel as though by the time season three ends that those who have been watching might end up forgetting a lot of the story within the months that follow.