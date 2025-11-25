Man Bashes Woman’s PhD, Internet Roasts Him And Flips It Into A Brilliant Celebration Of Women’s Success

Reaching a big milestone is such a thrill, and posting about it usually means your feed gets flooded with cheers and congratulations. But sometimes, not everyone joins the celebration.

Recently, a woman shared the exciting news of defending her PhD thesis at Oxford University on X (formerly Twitter), and while most people celebrated with her, a few men decided to drop some unwelcome misogynistic comments. Rather than letting it get her down, Juliet responded with poise, and soon people were rallying behind her, sparking a fun and empowering online trend. Keep reading to see how she handled it, and how the internet rallied behind her.

A woman proudly shared her PhD achievement on X, celebrating the dedication and hard work it took to reach this milestone

However, her celebratory post attracted criticism from some men who seemed to believe that academic success wasn’t noteworthy for a young woman

Dr. Juliet responded thoughtfully to several of the harsher comments, addressing them with wit and composure

The discussion quickly grew into a broader conversation about women, education, and the challenges they face in being recognized for their achievements

One particularly misogynistic comment from a man gained widespread attention online

Dr. Juliet delivered a sharp, clever response that perfectly called out his ignorance

Women around the world have fought tirelessly for their right to education, breaking barriers and challenging societal norms

There was a time when getting an education was practically a “men only” club, and women had to push, protest, and prove they deserved a seat in the classroom. Girls and women fought for every inch: entry into schools, colleges, career paths, and the right to learn just as much as anyone else. Thankfully, trailblazers refused to accept the limits placed on them, challenged the rules, and slowly changed the world’s idea of what women could do. Because of them, education today looks far more open and equal than ever before.

In the last few years, the world has seen some seriously exciting progress for girls’ education. Since 2015, millions more girls are making it into classrooms at every level: from primary school all the way through high school. Their completion rates are also climbing, meaning more girls are not just starting their schooling but finishing it strong. In fact, around 5 million more girls are now completing each stage of school than just a decade ago. It’s a reminder that when girls are given a chance, they run with it, and often farther than anyone expected.

Back in 1995, men and women in the U.S. were earning bachelor’s degrees at the same rate. Fast-forward to today, and young women have pulled ahead in a big way. Nearly half of women aged 25–34 now hold a college degree, compared to just over a third of men. This trend isn’t limited to one group, women outpace men in degree completion across all major racial and ethnic categories, though the size of the gap differs. It’s a major shift that shows how higher education has become an even stronger path forward for young women.

Over the past few decades, women have stepped into the global workforce like never before, and today they make up more than 40% of it. That’s a huge leap forward. But while women are increasingly part of the workforce, they’re not always in the top jobs. Only about a third hold senior or leadership roles, and fewer than 30% work in STEM fields like engineering, science, and tech. The progress is real, but there’s still plenty of space at the top, and in the lab, for more women to shine.

Today, women have made remarkable strides across every field, contributing their talents, ideas, and leadership to shape a better world

Some women in history made remarkable strides and paved the way for others to follow. Take Agnodice, for example. In ancient Greece, women were banned from practicing medicine and could face death for even trying. Undeterred, Agnodice disguised herself as a man and trained to become one of the first female gynecologists. Women who sought her help trusted her completely, knowing she truly understood their needs. Eventually, her secret came out, and she was put on trial. But instead of punishment, her patients rallied to defend her, forcing authorities to rethink the law. Thanks to her courage, women in Greece were finally allowed to practice medicine. 

In 17th-century Mexico, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz dared to immerse herself in books and knowledge at a time when women were expected to remain silent. Criticism followed her everywhere, especially for studying secular subjects that society believed women had no business engaging with. Instead of backing down, she delivered a legendary response, famously stating that one could “perfectly well philosophize while cooking supper.” With wit and determination, she defended women’s right to think, read, and learn. Sor Juana became a symbol of intellectual freedom and female empowerment. Today, she is celebrated as a national icon and even appears on Mexico’s currency. 

In Zimbabwe, former child brides Loveness Mudzuru and Ruvimbo Tsopodzi transformed their personal pain into national change. After being married as girls, they decided no one else should have to experience the same fate. They took their case all the way to the Constitutional Court, challenging the legality of child marriage. In 2016, they won a groundbreaking victory when the court ruled that no one under 18 could legally marry, even through customary practices. Their win marked a powerful milestone for girls’ rights in the country. The ruling continues to protect countless young girls from being pushed into marriage too soon. 

From ancient Greece to modern Africa, women have had to fight for nearly every right we now consider basic: from getting an education to choosing when and whom to marry. These stories show just how much strength, resilience, and determination have pushed progress forward. Each victory opened doors for the next generation, proving that equality never arrived easily, it was earned. And yet, moments like Dr. Juliet’s recent experience online show that the work isn’t finished. Her celebration went viral not only because of her success, but because the backlash revealed how some still cling to outdated, misogynist thinking. The difference today is that women are not facing this alone. Millions can rally, speak up, and push back together, keeping the momentum moving forward.

Others online joined in, roasting the man and supporting Dr. Juliet

His comment even sparked the viral trend, “Just look at the degree on that chick,” turning a moment of negativity into an empowering online movement

