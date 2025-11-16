Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Character? (Closed)

Choose a Character.
#1
vegeta from the dragon ball franchise
#2
Steve
No context needed
#3
Miss Frizzle from Magic School Bus. She made you want to learn and had such style.
#4
Bandu from Dave and Bambi: Golden Apple edition.
#5
Either mirabel from encanto, or octane from apex legends
#6
Snoopy.
Charles M. Schulz created a friendly, creative, open-hearted, reliable and wise character.
#7
The Doctor from Gallifrey in the constellation of Kasterborous located at 10-0-11-0-0 by 0-2 from galactic zero centre.
#8
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
#9
Kaitou Joker. He’s so cute :>
#10
Dracula or Mr. Peabody
