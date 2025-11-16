Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Character? (Closed)

by

Choose a Character.

#1

vegeta from the dragon ball franchise

#2

Steve
No context needed

#3

Miss Frizzle from Magic School Bus. She made you want to learn and had such style.

#4

Bandu from Dave and Bambi: Golden Apple edition.

#5

Either mirabel from encanto, or octane from apex legends

#6

Snoopy.
Charles M. Schulz created a friendly, creative, open-hearted, reliable and wise character.

#7

The Doctor from Gallifrey in the constellation of Kasterborous located at 10-0-11-0-0 by 0-2 from galactic zero centre.

#8

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

#9

Kaitou Joker. He’s so cute :>

#10

Dracula or Mr. Peabody

Patrick Penrose
