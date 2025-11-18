Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Got Something You Really Like And Lost It?

If you answer this question, I feel bad for you.
#1
My parents gave me and my sister’s little birthstone necklaces when we were little. One day we went to an outdoor wedding and we all wore them (I was probably 3) and I took mine off to play with it and the birthstone slid off the chain and got lost in the grass.
We never found it.
It’s my traumatic backstory.
#2
I wouldn’t say “lost it”. I had a pentacle necklace I wore sometimes.
I decided to leave it at home while I went on vacation. I knew where I put it on my dresser. When I got back it was gone, never to be seen again.
I suspect the person I left in charge of checking up on my place took it, as she had previously expressed how much she doesn’t believe in Paganism and Wicca. I just didn’t think she would actually throw it out on me like that.
I’ve since quietly banned her from ever having access to my home.
#3
When I was like 5 (I think) I had this rock that looked exactly like the stereotypical dinosaur foot. You know the 3 toed foot. Anyway I was convinced this was an actual dinosaur foot and I kept it safe. One day I took it outside and kept dropping it on the floor deliberately to make it look like footprints. Anyway, my mam called me in for dinner and I put it by the table outside. I went back out and it had vanished. Still living there and never been able to find it at all.
#4
My mum gave me one of my grrandma’s rings and I wore it when I went on the trampoline and lost it in the grass underneath.
