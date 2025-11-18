Launch Colors Photo Contest

Announcing the New Colors Photography Contest: Unleash the Vibrancy of Colors
Dive into the world of color with our latest photo contest focused on the stunning and diverse uses of color in photography. Whether you’re capturing bold hues or subtle palettes, color photography transcends simple technique and transforms into an expressive art form. From the deep saturation of landscapes to the delicate pastels of portraits, color brings stories to life, adding depth, emotion, and vibrancy to your images.
Our Colors photo contest invites photographers from all genres to explore the rich possibilities that color offers. Whether you’re working in fashion, fine art, street photography, nature, wildlife, architecture, urban scenes, photojournalism, or documentary photography, this is your chance to showcase your mastery of color.
We are looking for cohesive portfolios or bodies of work that demonstrate a unified artistic vision. Please note that images previously featured in AAP Magazine are not eligible for submission.
The rewards are significant. Winners will receive $1,000 in cash prizes, and their winning images or portfolios will be published in AAP Magazine Vol.43. Beyond the monetary prize, winners will gain valuable press coverage and global recognition, with their work featured in the printed edition of AAP Magazine. Winners will also receive a free copy of the magazine and have their portfolios showcased in the prestigious Winners Gallery on all-about-photo.com.
Submissions will be judged on creativity, originality, and the visual and emotional impact of the images. Winning photographs will be announced on All About Photo and shared across our social media platforms, offering an excellent opportunity for international exposure.
Winners will receive:
💵 $1,000 in cash awards
📖 Published portfolio in AAP Magazine #42
📕 A copy of the magazine
🌍 Extensive press coverage and global recognition
More info: all-about-photo.com
Follow Us