Teen Tells Guy He’s Not Her Dad, Is Shocked He Refuses To Give Her Any Money

Relationships are rarely straightforward, and many of the potential problems you might run into with someone aren’t obvious until the two of you are actually together.
Reddit user Extension_Accountant thought he knew how tricky his girlfriend’s ex could make their life, and he still moved in with the woman and her daughter, taking care of their housing, schooling, and other expenses.
However, the more time the girl spent with her biological dad, the messier things got, and when he started feeling like an ATM, the man turned to the internet to get some perspective. Here’s what he wrote.
This man wanted to be a father figure for his girlfriend’s daughter since her biological dad wasn’t really in the picture
Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
But the girl wasn’t treating him like part of the family
And when she got into trouble, he realized their relationship was getting worse
Image credits: scaliger99 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Now, he refuses to give her money, and tensions have skyrocketed
Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Extension_Accountant
As the man’s story went viral, he provided more information on what had been happening
Many think everyone involved should do better
Or that the man isn’t responsible for the situation
But some believe that he, in fact, is the problem
