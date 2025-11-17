Hey Pandas, What Would You Say To Someone That Needs To Be Said? (Closed)

If you didn’t have to worry about the potential fallout, what would you say to someone that needs to hear what you have to say?
For instance, I have some family members who have absolutely no empathy or, in one case, genuinely no idea about the actual world outside of their immediate world. Most of my siblings’ children are so clueless about how the real world works and they act like we owe them a place at the adult table – and two of them are near 30!
So, that got me thinking that sometimes, I wish I could say out loud what is in my head: Grow the hell up! What would you say to people needing to hear a truth bomb?
#1
No man is worth ignoring your pet over.
#2
listen and USE good advice.Hours of advice and you do the exact opposite ,wrong thing!
#3
why don’t you care about me? why do you act nice one second then hate me the other? why do you think my mental health can be solved by going on a walk?
#4
I need you to address your anxiety. It’s literally killing you. Ignoring it has made you house bound, scared, and very defensive. Only using your medicine for emergencies (panic attacks) isn’t enough. (I also have life long anxiety) I love you too much to see you like this
#5
DO NOT KILL YOURSELF
Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
#6
Sex for fun is ok. I figured that out early and enjoyed the freedom it gave me. Choose partners who treat people well and are decent human beings. One night or one week or one month, the longevity of the experience is secondary to having fun in the moment with someone worth your time. Go for it, if you want to.
#7
“You need to let me go. You don’t own me. You can’t control me. You need to recognize I’m free. Also, I know every single time you’ve tried gaslighting me and every time you’ve lied to me. You are not fooling me. The only reason I don’t say anything is because you scare me. You are a very frightening person.”
#8
Val, white flag, you win. I put it in my bio idk if you saw it. Can’t comment currently.
#9
Donna. Stop lying. Just stop!
You’re s**t at your job and we all know you masturbate in the office. We can smell the fishy stank when we come in! And no, you didn’t date Johnny Depp, save Tom Hardy’s life, get proposed to by Keanu Reeves, stop a robbery with a one inch punch or crucify a paedophile, then cover up his murder with the help of local police! You’re 4″9, overweight and I’ve seen you struggling to use a can opener, you silly cow!
#10
DO NOT CROWD IN FRONT OF AN ELAVATOR WHEN IT OPENS FOR YOU. YOU NEVER KNOW WHO/WHAT IS ALREADY IN THERE AND ITS SO ANNOYING AS A PERSON WITH TWO LUGGAGES TO BE CROWDED WHEN I JUST WANT TO GET OFF AN ELEVATOR
#11
own your mistakes and own who you are. there’s probably only one life, so make it a true life.
#12
That it’s okay to walk away. Everyone deserves to be happy and you can’t be a good friend, parent, partner, etc if you’re not happy with yourself. Sometimes the hard decision that seems wrong to others is the right decision for you. Doesn’t mean that it still won’t be hard, but staying in a situation that makes you miserable is NEVER the right decision.
#13
Please just stop doing this to me, can’t you see that I’m suffering enough? Instead of just giving me useless advice and lectures why can’t you just acknowledge the fact that I’m not able to deal with the stress normally anymore. I hate you – for my dad and school
#14
Why can’t you just realize that I am suffering from depression and anorexia? I never tell you about it because you constantly say that I’m fine. I would say that to my mum, I love her, but she needs to know the extent of my mental health issues.
#15
If my boyfriend is on bored panda, he will realize just how much I talk positively about him, and he would probably smile, because he has the world’s sweetest boyfriend who is always looking gorgeous and always smiling. I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND ALFIE!!! IN A ROMANTIC WAY NOT JUST A FRIEND WAY!!!! That last part was a reference to Heartstopper, because I’m a huge Heartstopper fan.
#16
Before you open your mouth “Read the Room” meaning pick up the vibe and act accordingly or leave
#17
The civil was happened 150. years ago. The confederacy lost and all of its commanders committed treason. Lee killed more Americans that any other military commander in history. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, STOP FLYING THE CONFEDERATE BATTLE JACK!
#18
A lifetime of Sorrys to way too many people….
#19
That they saved my life
#20
You are amazing. I love hanging out with you. We ARE good friends. I love that we have lots of common interests and I really like writing stories with you. But I’m scared you will start treating me the way you used to. I know everything is easier if we pretend it never happened. But I wish we could talk about it, because I want to remain friends so badly. I want to be friends without being scared that it will all start over. I don’t think you will, I know you’ve changed and grown. But we need to talk about it.
#21
WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE. ?????
