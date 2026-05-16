5 Times the Jackass Crew Could Have Died

The Jackass crew have been showcasing their bravery for over two decades now. Putting their bodies on the line with each crazy stunt, they have pushed their luck with each passing season and movie instalment. What began as a low-budget skate video subculture soon spiralled into a global phenomenon.
As the Jackass crew grew in popularity, they pushed the envelope to keep viewers hooked whilst appeasing to their daredevil natures. Although the franchise is iconic for its gross-out gags and zany pranks, there’s a darker undercurrent to the Jackass legacy. Behind some of the laughs are moments where the cameras nearly captured tragedies. This list isn’t all about bruises and stitches, its about the times the warning label at the start felt literal.
5. Steve-O’s Shark Encounter
Steve-O has had many dealings with sharks through his time in the Jackass crew. However, in Jackass Number Two (2006), he took his “I’ll do anything” reputation to a literal breaking point. After having a large saltwater fishing hook pierced through his cheek, he was cast into the ocean to serve as live bait in shark-infested waters. While the visual of the hook is stomach-churning, the real danger lurked beneath the surface.
Steve-O was surrounded by Mako sharks – some of the fastest, most aggressive predators in the ocean. At one point, a shark speeds towards his leg and goes to take a bite. Unlike a staged movie set, there were no cages or divers with powerheads ready to stop a predator in mid-strike. The production crew later admitted this was the one time they felt they had truly crossed a line and Johnny Knoxville disclosed on The Joe Rogan Experience that he wasn’t happy with the stunt and initially had no idea it was even taking place.
4. Jackass: The Movie’s Big Punch
In the very first Jackass movie, Johnny Knoxville and the whole Jackass crew were under immense pressure to step things up after the success of the series. As the film’s lead, Knoxville took on the craziest of stunts and goofs. When he stepped into a department store makeshift boxing ring with Eric “Butterbean” Esch, a 300-pound professional heavyweight known for one-punch knockouts, he got himself in way over his head. While Knoxville is a legend of endurance, but he is not a trained fighter, and the physics of this scene were potentially lethal.
A single blow from a heavyweight of Butterbean’s calibre can cause a “coup-contrecoup” injury, where the brain bounces off the skull, leading to fatal haemorrhaging. When the inevitable hook landed, Knoxville didn’t just fall; he went into a deep state of unconsciousness so profound he began snoring – a physiological sign of severe brain trauma. As he lay limp, he nearly swallowed his tongue, which could have led to immediate asphyxiation. With a concussion so severe it required stitches in his head and a complete loss of equilibrium, Knoxville proved that in the ring with a pro, the line between a “gag” and a fatality is razor-thin. However, when he came around, he still had his sense of humor and asked if Butterbean was okay.
3. The Golf Cart Flip
What started as a standard rolling a vehicle gag in Jackass: The Movie nearly ended in a funeral. Ryan Dunn and Johnny Knoxville drove a golf cart at high speed toward a plastic swan, hitting a hidden ridge that launched the cart into a violent aerial flip. As the vehicle inverted, Dunn went flying out and Knoxville remained trapped. The cart landed directly on its roof, crushing down and ensnaring Knoxville with his head bent and mounting pressure on his neck.
This was the first moment in Jackass history where it felt like things went too far. Crew members rushed over and insisted not to move Knoxville, fearing he may be at risk of paralysis or death. This stunt truly shifted the franchise’s tone, proving that even simple mechanical mishaps could result in life-threatening internal injuries that the cameras couldn’t pick up.
2. The Finale Scene That Nearly Killed a Jackass Crew Member
The big finale scene of Jackass Number Two was designed to be a bizarre and chaotic spectacle, and it succeeded. However, for Ryan Dunn, it nearly became a death sentence. While being pulled at high speeds by a ferocious galloping horse, both Dunn and co-star Bam Margera were injured, but Dunn got the worst of it. The violent impact he endured caused a massive blood clot to form in his shoulder.
The medical stakes were terrifying: the clot was positioned dangerously close to his heart and brain, where any movement could have resulted in a fatal stroke or embolism. Beyond the immediate physical trauma, the injury triggered a harrowing downward spiral. The gruelling recovery and the realization of his own mortality led to a severe, two-year period of clinical depression and total withdrawal from the public eye. It served as a sobering reminder that the “funny” injuries on screen often carry a heavy, life-threatening tax that continues long after the cameras stop rolling.
1. Johnny Knoxville vs The Bull – Jackass Forever (2022)
While Johnny Knoxville has been gored, tossed, and trampled multiple times, his encounter in Jackass Forever was arguably the closest he’s come to death. Attempting a magic trick in front of a charging bull, Knoxville was hit with such force that he was flipped mid-air like a ragdoll. The medical fallout read like a list of battle scars: a broken wrist, broken ribs, a knee injury, and a grade-four concussion that resulted in a brain haemorrhage.
At 50 years old, a hit of that magnitude isn’t just a stunt – it’s a high-speed collision with 2,000-pounds of pure muscle. Doctors later noted that the internal bleeding in his brain could have been deadly or left him with permanent cognitive impairment. This gnarly mishap has led Knoxville to avoid any stunts that could lead to head trauma in the next Jackass movie in 2026.
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