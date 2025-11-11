Photographer Continues to Follow His Girlfriend Around The World

Russian photographer Murad Osmann keeps on following his beautiful girlfriend Nataly Zakharova (previously written about here) around the world and capturing precious moments in every step she takes. Osmann started the well-known “Follow me” series back in 2011 during a vacation to Barcelona, and now he is being followed by more than 530K Instagram followers himself.
The uniqueness of the series is in the perspective Osmann takes. His girlfriend’s face is majestically pacing forward away from the camera – showcasing her back to the viewer and guiding her photographer through many impressive landscapes and cityscapes.
More than two years have passed since the first “Follow Me” pictures were published, therefore, it’s about time we share with you a new collection of Osmann’s photographs, which are becoming brighter and more complex every time the couple land to a new country. Spain, Turkey, Russia and France are only a few to name.
Source: instagram.com/muradosmann (via)
Kremlin, Moscow
Alhambra, Granada
Brick Lane, London
Village of Eze, France
Crystal Palace in Madrid
Bali
Egypt
Benidorm, Spain
Times Square, NYC
FC Anzhi, Makhachkala, Russia
Suleymaniye Mosque, Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, France
Art Installation by Leandro Erlich in East London
Monaco
Corrida in Spain
Barcelona
Casa Mila, Barcelona
Hotel Praktik Rambla in Barcelona
The Top Of The Mountain
Central Park Ice Rink, NYC
The Roof of Praktik Hotel in Madrid
Miami Beach
