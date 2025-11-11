Photographer Continues to Follow His Girlfriend Around The World

by

Russian photographer Murad Osmann keeps on following his beautiful girlfriend Nataly Zakharova (previously written about here) around the world and capturing precious moments in every step she takes. Osmann started the well-known “Follow me” series back in 2011 during a vacation to Barcelona, and now he is being followed by more than 530K Instagram followers himself.

The uniqueness of the series is in the perspective Osmann takes. His girlfriend’s face is majestically pacing forward away from the camera – showcasing her back to the viewer and guiding her photographer through many impressive landscapes and cityscapes.

More than two years have passed since the first “Follow Me” pictures were published, therefore, it’s about time we share with you a new collection of Osmann’s photographs, which are becoming brighter and more complex every time the couple land to a new country. Spain, Turkey, Russia and France are only a few to name.

Source: instagram.com/muradosmann (via)

Kremlin, Moscow

Alhambra, Granada

Brick Lane, London

Village of Eze, France

Crystal Palace in Madrid

Bali

Egypt

Benidorm, Spain

Times Square, NYC

FC Anzhi,  Makhachkala, Russia

Suleymaniye Mosque, Istanbul

Istanbul, Turkey

Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, France

 Art Installation by Leandro Erlich in East London

Monaco

Corrida in Spain

Barcelona

Casa Mila, Barcelona

Hotel Praktik Rambla in Barcelona

The Top Of The Mountain

Central Park Ice Rink, NYC

 The Roof of Praktik Hotel in Madrid

 Miami Beach

