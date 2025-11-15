This Instagram Page Collects Only The Funniest Headlines And Here’re 50 Of The Best Ones

“Farting In Front Of A Partner Leads To A Stronger Relationship.” “Crying Can Help You Lose Weight.” If these headlines sound like enough of the internet for you today, let me tell you, we’ve only started.

Thanks to the “Funny News Headlines” Instagram account that collects some of the worst, most bizarre and plain stupid news headlines, we have quite a collection to facepalm at today. Beware not to drink any beverages while scrolling through, since the chances of spit-take are really high.

With 231k followers, the account is gaining popularity every day, and you can see why. For anyone who appreciates the absurdity of our everyday life, this one is a treat you’ve been waiting for. Psst! More of the worst newspaper headlines await in our previous post.

#1 This Is Beautiful

#2 It’s So Good To See The Different Fruits Unite

#3 Amazing

#4 Worth A Try

#5 Deserved?

#6 Good One

#7 Legend

#8 This Is Amazing

#9 Legend

#10 This Is Who I Want In Charge Of My Country

#11 Hold Up

#12 Awww

#13 He Just Respects Mother Nature

#14 Legend

#15 Lmao Tag A Vegan

#16 Genius

#17 Don’t Blame Them Tbh

#18 This Kid Is Ahead Of The Game

#19 Get Me There

#20 Look How Proud He Is

#21 You’ve Got To Limber Up

#22 Mood

#23 Oooof

#24 Well She Looks Normal

#25 He Looks Absolutely Dashing

#26 Same

#27 Got To Make Sure

#28 Oh No

#29 What A Legend

#30 Genius

#31 He Kinda Does

#32 Fully Deserved

#33 No Wonder They Taste So Good

#34 It’s Simple

#35 Legend

#36 I Don’t Think That’s How It Works…

#37 That’s A Lot Of Divorce Papers Right There…

#38 Hey Panini

#39 So Sad

#40 That Cat Must Feel Like A King

#41 It Was The Holy Spirit

#42 Big Mood

#43 I Wonder Why?

#44 Not All Heroes Wear Capes

#45 Imagine

#46 I Like His Jeans

#47 I Bet They Loved Every Minute Of That

#48 Very Helpful Drawing

#49 Ironic

#50 There Goes My Hero

