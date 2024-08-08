Good Luck Charlie Cast: Where Are They Now?

During its run, Disney’s family sitcom Good Luck Charlie impressed television viewers with its ensemble cast and won the 2015 Artios Award for Outstanding Achievement in Casting. The series created by Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen premiered in 2010, enthralling audiences with its feel-good story about the Duncans—a family in Denver, Colorado, adjusting to the surprise arrival of their fourth child, Charlie, and then the fifth.
Good Luck Charlie ran for four seasons, concluding on February 16, 2014, with a film in between. It stars Leigh-Allyn Baker and Eric Allan Kramer alongside Bradley Steven Perry, Bridgit Mendler, Jason Dolley, Mia Talerico, and Logan Moreau. The series won several esteemed awards, including at least three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Children Program. Catch up with the cast of the acclaimed sitcom.
Eric Allan Kramer As Bob Duncan
Finally opened up my own pub! Well, a virtual pub online but a pub none-the-less… Come help build a menu with me at The Kramer Bar & Grill, first video up now where we upgrade the McRib with a slab of baby backs: https://t.co/PgXeWYDafY pic.twitter.com/PJFQHlSZts
The American actor from Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been a part of Hollywood since the late 80s. He first gained mainstream recognition as Drew McCrorey in Down Home (1990 – 1991). His big break came in the 90s with his portrayal of Dave Rogers in The Hughleys (1998 – 2002) before cementing his legacy in family TV shows with Good Luck Charlie. Eric Allan Kramer plays the patriarch of the Duncans, an exterminator who leaves his newborn in the care of his older kids to run his pest control company.
After his time on Good Luck Charlies, Kramer starred as Scott Miller in Jim Gavin’s Lodge 49 (2018 – 2019). He has also been seen in productions like The Thundermans, Mike & Molly, Guidance, and Side Hustle. The Bob Duncan actor is billed to play Carl in Killing Chuck, an upcoming short comedy directed by David Pasquesi and Mitch Rouse. While he’s still active as an actor, he also works as an acting coach and runs a YouTube channel for his virtual pub called The Kramer Grill & Bar.
Leigh-Allyn Baker As Amy Duncan
Leigh-Allyn Baker plays the wife and mother of the Duncan household, a nurse who must trust her older kids to help raise their infant sibling as she returns to work. The same year Good Luck Charlie wrapped up, Baker took up another starring role as Queen Delightful in The 7D. She has appeared in several small and big screen projects since then, including voice roles for video games. Her recent roles are in Family Camp (2022), Into the Spotlight (2023), and Bringing Back Christmas (2023). The latter won her the COLFF’s Digital Award for Best Actress. Leigh-Allyn Baker will star as Izzy in Lisa Arnold’s upcoming Christmas film Rose Is Not a Flower.
Jason Dolley As PJ Duncan
Jason Dolley portrayed the first child of the Duncan family. The American actor from Los Angeles, California, has yet to match the success of Good Luck Charlie with any subsequent role. Some of his recent works include Staged Killer (2019), American Housewife (2018 – 2019), and Secret Agent Dingledorf and His Trusty Dog Splat (2021). Dolley revitalized his career in 2023 with The Unicorn That Never Lies. He wrote the acclaimed short movie which won at least four New York Film Awards.
Bridgit Mendler As Teddy Duncan
Bridgit Mendler’s accomplishments since Good Luck Charlie extend beyond the entertainment industry. Her performance as Teddy Duncan, the second child of the Duncan family received nominations from Kids’ Choice and Teen Choice Awards. After Teddy Duncan, she starred as Candance in NBC’s Undateable (2015 – 2016) and played Ashley Willerman in two episodes of Nashville (2017). Her latest acting role was as Emmy Quinn in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever (2019).
Mendler released her second EP Nemesis in 2016 and embarked on a tour that ended in April 2017. The actress and singer returned to school the following year to acquire a Master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mendler proceeded to Harvard Law School in 2021 and bagged a JD degree in 2024. While at that, she worked as a researcher at MIT Media Lab until August 2023. It seems the actress has relegated acting to focus on running her satellite data startup. She’s the CEO of the company (Northwood) she co-founded with Griffin Cleverly and Shaurya Luthra in 2023.
Bradley Steven Perry As Gabe Duncan
The middle child of the Duncan family, Bradley Steven Perry’s portrayal of Gabe Duncan earned him two Young Artist Award nominations for Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Young Actor. Perry continued playing his Kez role from Mighty Med in its spinoff Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016) after Good Luck Charlie concluded. The Gabe Duncan actor also voiced Zevon in Descendants: Wicked World, after which he portrayed Barrett and Alec Raday in WTH: Welcome to Howler (2018) and Schooled (2019 – 2020) respectively. Perry debuted as a producer with Georgia Conrad’s 2020 telefilm The Daily Hailey. His most recent project is as the executive producer of Hit the Brake (2022 – 2023), a podcast he co-hosted with Jake Short.
Mia Talerico As Charlie Duncan
For the most part, the Disney sitcom revolved around Mia Talerico’s character Charlie Duncan, the fourth child of the Duncan family. Good Luck Charlie remains Talerico’s most popular and successful project. Upon the series’ conclusion, the American actress starred in two short films — Shadow Theory (2015) and Photographic Memory (2017). Talerico took on a recurring role as Paige in Lawrence Wayne Curry’s Mani the following year. She was last seen in a 2022 episode of the comedy series. In 2023, she appeared as Molly in the “Pilot D.O.A” episode of Conrad. The Charlie Duncan actress is billed to perform alongside Steve Guttenberg and Dan Lauria in American Summer. Check out Kyle Richards‘ journey from child actress to reality TV mainstay.
