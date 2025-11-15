Share your techniques and advices that would help millions of pandas who find the parenting graph rocky.
#1
1. Don’t compare your child to other children. It’s easy to get caught up in whether your kid is on par with his/her peers, but it’s really important to remember that every child develops at their own pace. If your child’s development is concerning you, speak to their pediatrician.
2. Teach your child age-appropriate chores. It could be something as simple as putting their toys away for a young child, or something more complex for an older child like how to do laundry. These are important life skills your child will need to know when they’re living on their own, so it’s a good idea to start teaching them young.
3. Stress good personal hygiene. This includes brushing teeth, bathing, washing hands regularly, etc. It’s basic stuff most of us just do without thinking about, but it’s new to kids so they need to be taught and need to get into a routine of doing these things every day so it becomes second nature to them.
#2
if you want to take them somewhere make sure either they want to go or give them a small reward for going to make sure that they’re happy
#3
This isn’t really parenting, but more of taking care of small children. I tell my sister every time she doesn’t eat her vegetables a puppy out there dies, ALL because she didn’t eat her vegetables.
