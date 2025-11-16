Hey Pandas, What’s The Stupidest Movie You’ve Ever Seen And Why? (Closed)

The most pointless, obvious, cheesy, cliche, or unintentionally funny movie you’ve ever seen
#1
Again Im going to bring up Howard the Duck. Its just plain awful.
#2
Mine would be Star Force: Fugitive Alien II. It’s impossible to explain. Just don’t watch it.
#3
The bee movie. No explanation needed, I hope!!
#4
Mac and Me, the Mcdonalds E.T. clone. It’s on Freevee if you wanna watch it for some reason.
#5
Spaceballs.
I wasted an hour and a half of my life on a movie my brothers have been saying that I’ll love. I don’t even know what I watched it was so stupid. I know that’s the point but still…
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us