Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Inside Joke You’ve Ever Had?

We all have really close and awesome friends who make our lives worth living. I have a really close friend too, and we’re thick as thieves. We also have some really weird inside-jokes which make us laugh like mad women and scare the heck outta people around us. What’s the weirdest inside joke you’ve ever had?
I have this weird obsession with adding ‘doom’ to everything. For eg., The Paper of Doom, The Pencil of Eternal Doom, The Teacher of Eternal Doom and Damnation, the Chair of Doom, the Table of Doom, The Eyeroll Given by my BFF of Doom, etc. My friend was at first annoyed, but then she too joined with me, and now we constantly get weird looks from classmates (one of them even referred to me as the Queen of Doom)
There’s this TV trope that has Red Shirts Dying. For those who don’t know… it’s a Star Trek thing. It seems like all the crew members wearing red shirts end up being killed off. So now, anytime anyone in my family is about to do something risky… we look at the clothing we’re wearing. Gonna ride a roller coaster? Should be fine… I’m not wearing a red shirt. I’m gonna go horseback riding. Better change your shirt… don’t wanna die wearing that red shirt… do ya? Let’s go hiking in bear country. We’ll be fine… we’re not wearing red shirts.
Our family plays hide the fake poop all around the house
Exotic butters,burnt spaghetti,rotting corpse,purple, anybody get my reference XD
me and some friends were at camp, and there was a girl who lived in Switzerland for years. anyway, fast forward to a nine year old trying to sound cool, and we’ve got this sentence “so, did you have a crush on any girls from sweez?” and we now regularly say stuff like “what did you do in sweez?” “how was sweez?”
My sis- ‘But will they be okay?’
Me-‘Yes, they have houses outside the circle’
When we were kids, my best friend and my brother and I were waiting in the car in Florida while our parents ran into Chipotle to grab dinner (our families were on vacation together). My best friend and I were being super annoying, joking about dumb stuff that teenagers like to joke about. So my tween brother yells, “IF YOU DONT SHUT UP RIGHT NOW IM GOING TO CLIMB OUT OF THIS CAR AND RUN AWAY”. Me and my BFF thought this was the funniest thing in the world. I proceeded to say, “If you do that, the crocodiles will eat you”. He didn’t, because he’s afraid of crocodiles, but ever since then, even as adults, whenever one of us threatens to do something stupid, we say, “If you do that, Chipotle’s crocodiles will get to you!”.
If someone in my family does something stupid, you hit them on the forehead and say “Daniel!” Long sorry short, we were playing a trivia game and I was supposed to name an occupation (job) starting with D. I don’t do good under pressure, and I misheard, so I said Daniel. When everybody started to laugh, they told me it was occupation, while I thought he said occupant.
A friend of mine in middle school took an advanced science class at the high school, and my next-door neighbor happened to be in that class with her, being in high school. Anyway, one day he asked her, “What’s formaldehyde used for?”, to which my best friend answered, “To pickle frogs”. We have not let her live it down, and it’s been twenty years. Every single time I see my old neighbor we both yell, “PICKLED FROGS” and carry on like it never happened. :)))
During our time just outside Phoenix, AZ, we lived in a very flat suburb, surrounded by farmland. At the time, my son was 8 years old and had just been given a motorized model airplane kit. After putting it together, our second-story back balcony, facing an open field of alfalfa was too much of an attractive nuisance. He just had to throw that airplane from the balcony. I warned him it was a bad idea. He did it anyway. And the airplane was forever lost. But that didn’t stop him from going out on the balcony and looking for it. ALL. THE. TIME. And announcing his airplane was still missing. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. After this went on for weeks, it was annoying all of us. After yet another trip onto the balcony to look for his airplane, he returned inside the house and announced, “I saw a lizard!” Exasperated, his 4 year old sister said, “Yeah? Well, maybe the lizard has your airplane.” And both his 4 year old and 6 year old sisters cracked up laughing. Nowadays, they are 31, 29, and 27, respectively. But anytime something goes missing… anything goes missing… maybe the lizard has it. 🦎
Bowling ball dodgeball.
Once I was talking about getting out of doing something and getting to the point where I might consider breaking something to get out of it and my friends suggested “bowling ball dodgeball”. Now we occasionally joke about it when someone wants to not do something.
Ok difficult to explain but like a goblin crouch sorta thing and in a weird voice saying “mama I want to press da button” because my sister did that once and it was funny as hell
My Girl Scout troop has gotten smaller and smaller throughout the years, we started with about 18 and now are down to about 7. Anyways, we were talking once about old troop members, and this girl named Jillian came up. We all vividly remember her but our leaders don’t. We can’t find her in pictures or anything, so it’s kind of like a mass hallucination between us. Mandela effect?? Anyways, we always joke about wondering if Jillian is going to show up, including her in our activities, etc
Along time ago, my husband & I were at a Denney’s Restaurant seated near a young man & possibly his father in law, they were finishing up with their meal. Their check arrives & the younger one says to the older man, “I’d pay but I’d have to break a Twenty”. Needless to say we kinda laughed a bit (quietly). Since that incident, hubby & I use that on each other at stores, restaurants & such, then give a little giggle. That happened about 40 yrs ago & we’re still at it!
oo,me and my freind tobio always just kiss eachother and only,like we aren’t even dating we gay
my brother and I have some extremely weird inside jokes. “FRENCHY TRENCHY” in an exaggerated French accent is our most recent—don’t ask.
Garlic bread. If you know, you know.
Dunkle. It’s something I share with my sister. So we were at summer camp one time, and the teacher was having us reenact a super fast version of Hamlet. The uncle that became the dad is now the dunkle. Idk why but it’s really funny to me and my sister
We have this weird inside joke about a certain need that some insecure people have to claim they’re ‘totally not X’, so we just put an extra emphasis. Like, “Let me pay for this food because I’m certainly NOT poor.” Those that are not in on the joke are definitely confused.
My elementary school teacher made up the slang, “French toast”, which is what we use(d) to describe something mind-blowing. When he first decided to come up with it, that was what was for lunch that day, so he used that. Now, a few decades later, I still use it!
Arson, cheese mobile, axolotl, mudererous robot penguins.
During a theatre camp one summer, an actor playing ‘Uncle Joshua’ was out for the first week and one of our interns filled in for blocking. Uncle Joshua being a large, deep-voiced, menacing character, and her being a short girl with a very high voice, every time she saw us backstage she would say “it’s me, joshua” and it was funny for no reason. One line in said play featured Joshua saying “don’t call me josh” so we called this intern Josh that entire 2 weeks. She still sometimes comes up to us, says “it’s me, your favorite uncle” and walks away. It’s hysterical.
Every day my parents and I on our group chat will see who can text 134 first at 1:34 pm
We had some friends and family over for a bbq one day and my dad was talking about something and had forgotten the word for “train” and he literally went
“Uh the uh *intense snapping* uhhhh it’s uh *cue sound effect voice* choo chooo
*while pumping his fist up and down like truckers honk their horn*
Had the whole crowd laughing and now it’s an inside joke
Milf waluigi with mommy milkers
I was playing a game with my friend when we saw a person with the stereotypical Karen haircut and a cowboy hat so and my friend sayed “look it’s a Karen cowboy” so we just would randomly say that to each other.
My dad and I can hold up our hand (for the other to grasp firmly) with the widest smile on our faces then mock skip.
For context, we just arrived in the Outer Banks (our fav place ever and we try to go every year) and we got up at like 10:00 so we could be there at like 6 in the morning. So we were delirious and in Walmart but we didn’t care because we were so excited to be back in the OBX. So now we can do that and we call it Giddy Dad and Son.
Me and my family have a lot of inside jokes that are specifically from a tv show called mystery science theater 3000, one of which is from a movie called Mac and Me, there is a point where one of the main characters says “preeeety nice” in a very exaggerated voice. And me and my brother made it an inside joke.
I am a registered dental hygienist (17+ years). My college besties were all dental hygiene students, like me, and on weekends we loved to go out dancing and drinking to destress from the incredibly difficult program. One night we were all in a local bar and, as women do, we all headed to the restroom in a pack. There was a girl in there who was upset because she’d just had a baby two weeks ago (and she was out in a bar? I’d be too exhausted to pick up boys) and she was worried that her outfit was showing her pregnancy weight. She had smoky eyeliner, long, curled dark hair, flared, low-rise jeans, a white tank top and a newsboy hat (it was the early oughts, JLo’s “Jenny from the block” era, and this girl looked the part). We assured her she looked great, but when she left the restroom, we all burst out laughing, and in true “mean girl” fashion, all commented on the fact that she had wicked-looking peg laterals- incisors that are undersized and look, well, like pegs. My friend commented on her Jennifer Lopez look and I replied, “she’s not Jenny from the block, she’s Peg Lateral From the Block”, and we laughed like crazy. “Peg Lateral from the Block” became the inside joke of our college career- the kind of thing that makes you and your friends double over with laughter, while others are just shaking their heads at your weirdness. I still think about that girl and those incredibly pronounced peg laterals- any time I see a patient with them.
