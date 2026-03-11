Johnny Knoxville: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Johnny Knoxville

March 11, 1971

Knoxville, Tennessee, US

55 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Johnny Knoxville?

Johnny Knoxville is an American stunt performer known for his fearless, often painful, and humorous antics. He built a remarkable career around pushing extreme boundaries and engaging in outrageous pranks.

His breakout moment arrived with the MTV reality stunt show Jackass, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The series captivated audiences with its blend of dangerous stunts and crude comedy; his wild persona became instantly recognizable.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee, Philip John Clapp was shaped by his father, a car salesman known for his pranks. This early exposure to humor and mischief influenced his adventurous spirit.

He graduated from South-Doyle High School in 1989 and then moved to California with aspirations of acting. Though he briefly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, his path soon shifted to unique magazine article ideas.

Notable Relationships

Johnny Knoxville is currently married to costume designer Emily Ting, with whom he tied the knot in November 2025. He was previously married to Melanie Lynn Cates and Naomi Nelson.

Knoxville shares daughter Madison Clapp with Cates. He also has son Rocko Akira Clapp and daughter Arlo Clapp with Nelson, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights

Johnny Knoxville rose to prominence as the co-creator and star of the MTV reality stunt show Jackass. The program spawned a highly successful film franchise, including Jackass: The Movie and Jackass Forever.

Beyond stunts, Knoxville pursued a diverse acting career, appearing in films such as Men in Black II, The Dukes of Hazzard, and The Ringer. He also voiced Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Knoxville co-owns Dickhouse Productions, which has produced various projects. His unique brand of dangerous comedy has cemented his status as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote

“Being a complete juvenile delinquent helped me grow up a little.”

