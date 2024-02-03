Missy Rothstein: Who Is Bam Margera’s Ex-Wife?

While there’s no one clear-cut road to fame, Missy Rothstein became famous from her marriage to Bam Margera. However, Rothstein has worked tirelessly, before and after her marriage, to build a name for herself. Over the years, Missy Rothstein has pursued a modeling, photography, and acting career, showcasing her artistic talents and versatility in various projects.
Her ex-husband, Bam Margera, is a more prominent name in the entertainment world. Margera, a former professional skateboarder, is a stunt performer, filmmaker, and television personality. Here’s more on Missy Rothstein’s life and career before and after her marriage to Bam Margera.
Revisiting Missy Rothstein’s Early Years
Rothstein was born Melissa Rothstein in Springfield, Pennsylvania, on June 3, 1980. Rothstein has a fairly normal childhood, growing up with dreams and aspirations like every other child her age. Although she didn’t start as a child model, Rothstein always had a passion for the modeling world. Rothstein attended West Chester East High School, where she was reportedly schoolmates with her ex-husband, Bam Margera. However, they were only close childhood friends. After graduating High School, Rothstein attended Penn State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in communications.
Missy Rothstein’s Acting Career
Missy Rothstein has had a few acting credits. Unsurprisingly, she made her acting debut in Haggard (2003), directed by her ex-husband Bam Margera. However, Rothstein and Margera weren’t married at the time. Rothstein was cast as Beth in a minor role in the 96-minute romance comedy. Haggard also starred Bam Margera’s friends and family.
Interestingly, the film also stars Jennifer Rivell, Bam Margera’s then-girlfriend, who plays a major supporting role as Glauren. Missy Rothstein did not appear in another movie until six years later, in 2009. Cast in another Bam Margera film, Minghags (2009), Rothstein played the Sonority Chick/ Hot Nurse. The comedy also starred Margera’s friends and family. Rothstein’s last credited acting role was in Bam Margera’s 2010 horror music video The 69 Eyes: Dead Girls Are Easy.
Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera’s Relationship
Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein had been childhood friends. Although never dating, Rothstein had always been close to the stuntman. Rothstein made several cameo appearances on Margera’s reality television series Viva La Bam, which aired from 2003 to 2006. At this time, Margera was still in his seven-year relationship with Jennifer Rivell, whom he dated from 1998 to 2005. In a surprising twist, a year after Viva La Bam ended, Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein became engaged in 2006.
Those close to the couple knew it was an inevitable romance since they had stayed close since childhood. With the success of Viva La Bam, the couple chose to chronicle their wedding in a reality television series. MTV quickly greenlit Bam’s Unholy Union for production. The reality TV series followed the events leading up to their wedding. Knowing Rothstein was a model, Playboy approached the then-wife-to-be with an offer to pose nude. With Bam Margera as a guest photographer, Rothstein reluctantly agreed. Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera married on February 3, 2007, at the Loews Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. The ceremony reportedly had about 350 people in attendance.
The couple took their honeymoon to Dubai, inviting friends, including cast members of the MTV Jackass reality TV show. These included Johnny Knoxville, Ryan Dunn, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Steve-O, Preston Lacy, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, and Ehren McGhehey. Reality television audiences who followed the series know how wild the Jackass crew can be when they get together. Unsurprisingly, the couple had to pay $13,000 in damages in Dubai.
The End of Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera’s Fairytale Romance
Like Bam Margera’s previous reality television series, Bam’s Unholy Union received high viewership and audience ratings. The TV series undoubtedly made Missy Rothstein famous. Margera and Rothstein’s romance was like something out of a fairytale book – a childhood friendship that blossomed into marriage. Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera stayed married for five years, from 2007 to 2012. However, the five years weren’t entirely rosy. The couple reportedly went for marriage counseling in 2009 following Margera’s struggle with alcohol abuse.
By 2010, things had deteriorated, with Rothstein and Margera living in different cities. Margera admitted Rothstein believed he had split personalities with his irrational behaviors sometimes. Although Margera tried to fight his alcohol struggles, events pulled him right back down. The death of his longtime friend and Jackass crew member, Ryan Dunn, in 2011 caused the stuntman to hit rock bottom. Rothstein was by Margera’s side, alongside his parents, for the funeral. By November 1, 2012, Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera’s divorce was official. If you thought Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera’s pre-wedding reality TV series, Bam’s Unholy Union, had a strange title, here are five other reality television shows with the absolute worst titles.
Watch Bam’s Unholy Union on Apple TV+
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!