Hey Pandas, Who Are The Most Overrated Celebrities? (Closed)

Tell who are super overrated celebrities!
#1
People are so gonna hate me for this, so I’m sorry in advance, but Taylor Swift. I’m not saying she’s bad, untalented or anything, I just think she’s not outstanding. A regular singer and songwriter. She seems to be a nice person to her fans though, which is cool
#2
The Kardashians/Jenners.
#3
Tom Cruise. He embraces his roles with a physical intensity and dedication that is unmatched by anyone in Hollywood, but as an actor he has no range. He’s a superstar stuntman, sure, but he is only Tom Cruise in any role he’s ever played.
#4
Do Tik Tok and Only Fans content creators count as celebrities? How about those reaction video personalities on YouTube?
You know, by using a split screen you can see what their face looks like when they watch something else
#5
all of them
#6
Lizzo
#7
Pretty much all of them. With the exception of a handful (celebrities like Keanu Reeves and Dolly Parton), most of them just provide a service (yes, I consider entertainment a service), but aren’t particularly special in any way.
Follow Us