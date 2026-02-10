You Don’t Need To Be An 80s Baby To Recognize These Iconic Celebrity Faces

The 1980s were bigger than big hair, neon colors, and epic movie montages – they gave us the stars who defined a generation.

From Madonna shocking audiences on MTV to Michael Jackson moonwalking into history to Prince’s unforgettable purple reign, this 29-question celebrity quiz will test your memory of the decade’s most unforgettable faces.

If you think you can recognize the icons who ruled music, movies, and pop culture, this quiz will be a walk in the park for you. So, are you ready to find out if you’ve got that 80s spirit in you?

Begin!

