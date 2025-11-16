Hey Pandas, Name Something You Love About This Spooky Season (Closed)

Tell me one or several things you love about fall/Halloween. I see what y’all like.
#1
The temperatures. Other think they are horrible, but i’m a cold-loving person by nature.
#2
The scary movies. Especially from the 80’s – early 90’s. Kinda campy and fun.
#3
It’s October, as a cosplayer, I and everyone in my friend group use it as an excuse to spend a month going overboard. I have two friends who break out their wig collection, I wear something elaborate, if not a full on costume every time I leave the house, everyone decorates, and I have a lot of family who have birthdays in October.
#4
I love the absolute glee of my husband as we enter his favorite holiday/season of Halloween, and how he plans our Big Yard Display, and how he sorts out the tons of decorations to do up the house like each one is the best thing *ever*! His joy in Halloween, all the “scary stuff”, is just the best.
#5
Standing on crisp leaves and hearing them crunch underfoot.
#6
My country doesn’t have the things that are in the west or European but, I like pumpkin spice .
#7
It gives me a good excuse to watch Tim Burton movies 24/7
#8
EVERYTHING!! It’s so fun to dress up in costumes, watch scary movies, get scared and, my personal favorite, scare other people 😈. I love doing parades at school and getting free candy, although now I’m too old for that sadly. And the entire neighborhood puts up decorations to make it so spooky, and there’s so many activities to do! I just LOVE everything about it (in case you couldn’t tell, I love Halloween). Plus, the colors of fall.
#9
Climate temperature that doesn’t try to kill me with extremes
#10
Wearing bulky sweaters again. Seeing the colorful maple trees. Riding in a car with the heat (for my husband) and the windows down (for me). Stepping outside and smelling the freshness of the cold air. Eating stews. Hearing the Canadian Goose flying around. Celebrating Thanksgiving (it’s the only holiday we celebrate) with a 9-course meal with my family (husband, children, spouses).
#11
Candy, costumes, and spooky movies used to be absolutely the top of my list.
Nowadays?
We’ve started a tradition with my nieces where every year, the weekend before Halloween, we make mini haunted gingerbread houses together. The oldest girls have bugun making a competition out of it and I love seeing how they all turn out. Its so much fun!
#12
Making pumpkin pies, scaring children, Halloween, scary movies. There’s so much to love!
#13
Curling up with a warm blanket to watch scary movies.
#14
I don’t know about any other countries but here in the Maldives, 5th October is Teacher’s day. And my mom is a teacher. So she receives a lot of gifts and snacks that she gives me. I love snacking with her while watching a horror movie.
#15
Hallowe’en itself! It’s my favorite holiday of all time! But also so much more! Alas, they only asked for one thing though. :(
#16
Getting a chance to dress up. I love cosplaying but I don’t have any good ones so halloween gives me an excuse to wear them. I also love scaring kids, and sweets (for the price of a joke) im almost to old now, this might be one of my last years, leaves, and my birthday, which is on the 9th
I’m sorry that’s such a messy post
#17
Getting costumes for my 5mo Cocker Spaniel
#18
For me, being a mom to young kids and watching them just get excited about everything from decorations, to spooky movies (Nightmare before Christmas, Halloween Town ect..) I love to see how they see the magic in the holiday that I used to feel as a kid myself and they make me feel it as well.
#19
The changing leaves
#20
The leaves. I live in an area where they don’t change color but traveling to a place where they do is always amazing. Nothing more zen than hiking on a trail surrounded by yellow, orange, and red.
#21
I love visiting the apple orchards and trying all the goodies made of apples: apple cider donuts, fritters, pies and fresh apple cider. Then walking it off hiking the woods with the leaves turning gorgeous colors.
#22
I get to go back to wearing my hoodies all day and every day!
#23
Trick or treating. im almost 13 but trock or treating is bomb
#24
Pretending to be a statue on Halloween holding the candy bow and scaring people.
#25
It’s apple season! I love going to pick apples, especially when the farms have animals to visit, and I’m a sucker for caramel apples.
#26
The little kids faces light up when i give them king sized candy bars. Let’s not forget the parents horror face when they see it.
#27
Ok to dress up and be out in public vs a cost7me dance or party ! A day to be an animal !
#28
When I was a kid, I thought the entire world was celebrating my birthday. It’s Nov 1 the next day, but to a little one, that’s close enough! I still love Halloween; costumes, treats & parties, what’s not to love!?
#29
Seeing all the kids and pets in costume. Makes me smile!
😁🎃🍂
#30
I love horror movie marathons on tv, horror movies don’t give me nightmares, because I’ve seen so many, that they don’t scare me, but the nun, let’s just say I’m not a big fan of it, I thought it would haunt me in my worst nightmares, but it didn’t. I love all things scary and horrifyingly creepy.
#31
The tourists are gone…
#32
Slowing my metabolism when temperatures get low .
