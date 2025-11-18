50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Are you one of those people who think bad things constantly happen to them? A car splashed you with a puddle on your way to work? Your hand got stuck in that jar when you were cleaning it? Your cat got mad at you for some reason and left you a ‘surprise’ under the bedsheets? Bad luck!
Well, check out these poor animals, and you’ll probably see that they might be having a way worse day than you. Just like us humans, our furry friends – dogs, cats, squirrels, and even lizards – can get themselves into pretty sticky situations. We’ve scoured the Internet and found you the silliest and most ‘aww’-inducing pics of animals having a rough day. Let us know which ones you like the best by upvoting them!
#1 The Sad Face He Gives Me When He Can’t Sit On My Lap While I Drive
Image source: pupsaurus
#2 “Mom? Halp”
Image source: emnazee
#3 My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights. He Instantly Regretted It
Image source: supercj926
#4 Probably 10 Inches Of Snow In Our Garden. Making It A Little Bit Tricky For Otto – Our Sausage Dog – To Get Around
Image source: GordonMaw
#5 Sully Is Afraid Of The Neighbor’s Cat
Image source: DudeWantsHisRugBack
#6 Now He Knows How Fire Smells
Image source: Sweet_Polly1
#7 Cat Rescued From The Camp Fire In California
Image source: Metaphoricalsimile
#8 They Were Both Sleeping 3 Minutes Ago
Image source: E-P-I-C-K
#9 Defeat
Image source: GoFetch130
#10 Dog Got Into The Cereal Box
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Albert Got An Owie. Albert Got Shaved And Had To Put On The Cone Of Shame. Albert Is Not Having The Best Day
Image source: Ben_zyl
#12 A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write
Image source: usernot_found
#13 If The Vet Can’t See Him, She Can’t Treat Him
Image source: magenta_thompson
#14 My Friend’s Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse
Image source: pbrinkworth
#15 My Dog Got Bit By A Snake This Morning And Couldn’t Walk. After Getting Back From The Vet She Got Stung By Bees
Image source: jacob7384
#16 This Sad Raccoon At My Back Door At 2:00 AM, He Was Looking For My Cat Who Wasn’t Home
Image source: FeeValuable22
#17 Toby Snuck Out Early This Morning When I Opened The Door To Take Out The Trash. He’s Back Now, And Very Remorseful
Image source: JephriB
#18 I Guess My Puppy Doesn’t Know How Big He Is Anymore
Image source: Aegeas2k
#19 Neighbors Just Ditched Their Doggo At Our House And Moved. Sadly, We Can’t Keep It
Update: my husband’s boss is taking him tomorrow, he will have an amazing home. We would but can’t have dogs at our home and neither of us have time for an active dog with work and school.
Image source: winterweed78
#20 Send Help
Image source: daniitrix
#21 Looking After My Parents’ Dog, And My Cat Is Not Impressed With Our Visitor
Image source: afyyrch
#22 The Saddest Face Ever. Message From The Puppy Sitter Who Couldn’t Let Him Play Outside Because It’s Raining
Image source: sugarcream5w30
#23 I Told Him To Stop Eating Plastic, And He Put Himself In Timeout. He Looks Genuinely Sad
Image source: rebelraf
#24 “I Think You’re Sitting On The Cat.” “What Cat?”
Image source: GilfMagnet
#25 I’m Bringing Home A Baby Bumblebee. Won’t My Mommy Be So Proud Of Me
Image source: Rolltop
#26 He’s A Good Boy, I Swear
Image source: emmethompsonn
#27 The Best Pillow Is An (Unwilling) Friend
Image source: LackingUtility
#28 Our Dog’s Reaction To Bringing Home Our Tiny Human
Image source: drscurvy
#29 A Friend’s Pets
Image source: Magnus_Rufus
#30 My Friend Helped Rescue A Raccoon That Was Stuck In A Drain
Image source: Josh Behling
#31 He Was Mad That He Was Awake, So He Woke Me Up Too
Image source: werndog69
#32 Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek This Taco Night
Image source: tctochielleon
#33 Best Friends, But Cat Doesn’t Seem Very Happy
Image source: CoeurdeBois
#34 Dinner Is At 5:00, Not 5:03
Image source: kamokutie
#35 I Heard Pawing And Complaining, Turns Out He Got Himself Stuck In The Bath
Image source: pm_me_cute_sloths_
#36 My Boyfriend’s Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie-Sized Dog Door
Image source: niabais
#37 The Groomer Did Him Dirty. He Looks Like A Half-Cooked Chicken With Feathers Still On It
Image source: _aalyssaaa
#38 He Went From Happy To Really Mad
Image source: karsen_xo
#39 Was Wondering Why My Dog Wasn’t Coming Inside
Image source: CommonPinkDaisy
#40 “Hmm, I Remember My Legs Being Longer… I Hope No One Is Watching”
Image source: lolaandpenelopes
#41 Crumb Bum Sometimes Walks On His Injured Paw, But Mostly He Uses It To Boop Jabroni
Image source: PennyLaane
#42 Our Sweet 7-Year-Old Dog Has A New Firework Phobia Thanks To The Neighbor Who Just Had To Shoot Illegal Fireworks Above Our House
Image source: freebaer
#43 Kevin Caught Herself In A Bit Of A Predicament
Image source: foxfiregalleries
#44 Owner Used The Wrong Shampoo. It Was Hair Dye
Image source: AbanaClara
#45 Dog Got Excited To See Grandpa And Ran Through A Bush Full Of Burrs
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Lily Had A Bad Hair Day Today
Image source: carrerasdgdfgdfg
#47 Went To Show My Bunny The Forest. Sounded Better In My Head
Image source: lil_sakamadaV2
#48 Our Puppy Got Into The Wax Strips
Image source: lachai2
#49 My Dog Got Stuck On The Swing Today
Image source: lollersk8s
#50 Poor Baby Got Neutered And The Dog Thinks He’s A Toy
Image source: discoheaven97
