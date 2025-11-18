50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

by

Are you one of those people who think bad things constantly happen to them? A car splashed you with a puddle on your way to work? Your hand got stuck in that jar when you were cleaning it? Your cat got mad at you for some reason and left you a ‘surprise’ under the bedsheets? Bad luck!

Well, check out these poor animals, and you’ll probably see that they might be having a way worse day than you. Just like us humans, our furry friends – dogs, cats, squirrels, and even lizards – can get themselves into pretty sticky situations. We’ve scoured the Internet and found you the silliest and most ‘aww’-inducing pics of animals having a rough day. Let us know which ones you like the best by upvoting them!

#1 The Sad Face He Gives Me When He Can’t Sit On My Lap While I Drive

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: pupsaurus

#2 “Mom? Halp”

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: emnazee

#3 My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights. He Instantly Regretted It

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: supercj926

#4 Probably 10 Inches Of Snow In Our Garden. Making It A Little Bit Tricky For Otto – Our Sausage Dog – To Get Around

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: GordonMaw

#5 Sully Is Afraid Of The Neighbor’s Cat

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: DudeWantsHisRugBack

#6 Now He Knows How Fire Smells

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Sweet_Polly1

#7 Cat Rescued From The Camp Fire In California

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Metaphoricalsimile

#8 They Were Both Sleeping 3 Minutes Ago

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: E-P-I-C-K

#9 Defeat

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: GoFetch130

#10 Dog Got Into The Cereal Box

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Albert Got An Owie. Albert Got Shaved And Had To Put On The Cone Of Shame. Albert Is Not Having The Best Day

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Ben_zyl

#12 A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: usernot_found

#13 If The Vet Can’t See Him, She Can’t Treat Him

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: magenta_thompson

#14 My Friend’s Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: pbrinkworth

#15 My Dog Got Bit By A Snake This Morning And Couldn’t Walk. After Getting Back From The Vet She Got Stung By Bees

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: jacob7384

#16 This Sad Raccoon At My Back Door At 2:00 AM, He Was Looking For My Cat Who Wasn’t Home

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: FeeValuable22

#17 Toby Snuck Out Early This Morning When I Opened The Door To Take Out The Trash. He’s Back Now, And Very Remorseful

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: JephriB

#18 I Guess My Puppy Doesn’t Know How Big He Is Anymore

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Aegeas2k

#19 Neighbors Just Ditched Their Doggo At Our House And Moved. Sadly, We Can’t Keep It

Update: my husband’s boss is taking him tomorrow, he will have an amazing home. We would but can’t have dogs at our home and neither of us have time for an active dog with work and school.

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: winterweed78

#20 Send Help

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: daniitrix

#21 Looking After My Parents’ Dog, And My Cat Is Not Impressed With Our Visitor

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: afyyrch

#22 The Saddest Face Ever. Message From The Puppy Sitter Who Couldn’t Let Him Play Outside Because It’s Raining

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: sugarcream5w30

#23 I Told Him To Stop Eating Plastic, And He Put Himself In Timeout. He Looks Genuinely Sad

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: rebelraf

#24 “I Think You’re Sitting On The Cat.” “What Cat?”

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: GilfMagnet

#25 I’m Bringing Home A Baby Bumblebee. Won’t My Mommy Be So Proud Of Me

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Rolltop

#26 He’s A Good Boy, I Swear

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: emmethompsonn

#27 The Best Pillow Is An (Unwilling) Friend

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: LackingUtility

#28 Our Dog’s Reaction To Bringing Home Our Tiny Human

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: drscurvy

#29 A Friend’s Pets

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Magnus_Rufus

#30 My Friend Helped Rescue A Raccoon That Was Stuck In A Drain

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Josh Behling

#31 He Was Mad That He Was Awake, So He Woke Me Up Too

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: werndog69

#32 Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek This Taco Night

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: tctochielleon

#33 Best Friends, But Cat Doesn’t Seem Very Happy

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: CoeurdeBois

#34 Dinner Is At 5:00, Not 5:03

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: kamokutie

#35 I Heard Pawing And Complaining, Turns Out He Got Himself Stuck In The Bath

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: pm_me_cute_sloths_

#36 My Boyfriend’s Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie-Sized Dog Door

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: niabais

#37 The Groomer Did Him Dirty. He Looks Like A Half-Cooked Chicken With Feathers Still On It

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: _aalyssaaa

#38 He Went From Happy To Really Mad

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: karsen_xo

#39 Was Wondering Why My Dog Wasn’t Coming Inside

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: CommonPinkDaisy

#40 “Hmm, I Remember My Legs Being Longer… I Hope No One Is Watching”

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: lolaandpenelopes

#41 Crumb Bum Sometimes Walks On His Injured Paw, But Mostly He Uses It To Boop Jabroni

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: PennyLaane

#42 Our Sweet 7-Year-Old Dog Has A New Firework Phobia Thanks To The Neighbor Who Just Had To Shoot Illegal Fireworks Above Our House

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: freebaer

#43 Kevin Caught Herself In A Bit Of A Predicament

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: foxfiregalleries

#44 Owner Used The Wrong Shampoo. It Was Hair Dye

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: AbanaClara

#45 Dog Got Excited To See Grandpa And Ran Through A Bush Full Of Burrs

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Lily Had A Bad Hair Day Today

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: carrerasdgdfgdfg

#47 Went To Show My Bunny The Forest. Sounded Better In My Head

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: lil_sakamadaV2

#48 Our Puppy Got Into The Wax Strips

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: lachai2

#49 My Dog Got Stuck On The Swing Today

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: lollersk8s

#50 Poor Baby Got Neutered And The Dog Thinks He’s A Toy

50 Unfortunate Animals Whose Day Didn’t Go Exactly As They Planned (New Pics)

Image source: discoheaven97

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Times Business Owners Tried To Outsmart People By Posting Job Openings To Get Them To Work For Free
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Husband “Blindsides” Wife With An Ultimatum After He Sees She Really Doesn’t Care
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Traveled Through The United States In Search Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Pianos (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Inspirational Quote And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Damon Lindelof and Graham Yost at ATX TV Festival
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2017
30 Of The Funniest ‘My Parents Vs. Me’ Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.