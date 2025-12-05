Rachel Zegler Jumps On The See-Through Dress Trend, But One Unusual Detail Has Fans Cackling

The see-through dress trend has taken over showbiz, with stars leaving little to the imagination in outfits featuring varying levels of transparency.
The latest celebrity to spark conversation with her take on this trend is actress Rachel Zegler. Rachel played Snow White in the Disney live-action remake and Evita in the West End production of the famous musical.
She also starred as Lucy Gray Baird in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
Rachel Zegler drew attention by stepping out in a sheer purple LaQuan Smith dress
Image credits: rachelzegler
On Thursday (December 4), the 24-year-old turned heads in an outfit far more modern than anything she’s worn on screen or on stage.
She attended the New York Magazine Culturati Cocktail Party in a purple see-through dress by LaQuan Smith.
The dress featured a thigh-high slit and an off-the-shoulder design. She accessorized with a tiny matching purse and black heels.
Image credits: sarahslutsky
Unlike many celebrities who have rocked this trend, Rachel opted to cover her breast with pasties to avoid being seen in her birthday suit.
Fashion enthusiasts analyzed her dress on the subreddit r/whatthefrock, with some suggesting she could have gone even bolder with the look.
“Feels like a fail. If you’re going to wear something like this, then own it I guess… but the massive pastie looks like she was trying to cover as much as she could and it looks bad,” one user wrote.
“And the pastie is also see-through…,” another user chimed in.
The see-through dress featured a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder cut
Image credits: Marsha Bernstein/Getty Images
Image credits: OneFineJay
Image credits: thatstarwarsgrl
“We’ve reached the point of showing not only visible underwear, but visible pasties too,” shared someone else. “I hate this era of fashion. This dress could have been so pretty with a skin-colored lining instead of being sheer.”
One Redditor called the outfit “boring” and “uncomfortable-looking,” saying Rachel’s undergarments could have been more “interesting.”
A fourth user added, “Why did they put those p*nties on her…..They look like a pair from a pack of 12. I beg.”
Many said Rachel should have worn chic undergarments instead of pasties underneath the dress
Image credits: Marsha Bernstein/Getty Images
Image credits: 713Capital
Image credits: krozberry
One fan said the dress likely looked better in person than in photos. “I love her, and love this dress but they did her dirty with that flash!”
“My honest thought? she looks hot,” another person commented.
Among the stars who have stunned in sheer dresses are Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid.
Rachel wore her hair up and opted for winged eyeliner with a brown smoky eye
Image credits: kaleteter
Image credits: twinautismmom
Image credits: runningmoron
Rachel became world-famous this year after starring in Disney’s Snow White remake, which was marred by controversy.
The film faced negative reviews, with the Observer’s Wendy Ide describing it as “toe-curlingly terrible.” It currently has a 2.2/10 rating on IMDb.
Many people took issue with the casting of a Latina actress for the role of a character described as having skin “as white as snow,” and accused Disney of going “woke.”
The see-through dress trend continues to dominate celebrity fashion, with stars like Sydney Sweeney and Bella Hadid embracing the style
Image credits: Laquan Smith
Image credits: MagesGuildOrg
Rachel also faced backlash for her comments about the original 1937 film, which she called “weird” and “extremely dated.”
“There’s a big focus [in the original] on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! So we didn’t do that this time,” she said in 2022.
Speaking with Variety, the young actress responded to the criticism, clarifying that she doesn’t think that Snow White’s romance with the prince isn’t essential to her story.
Image credits: Marsha Bernstein/Getty Images
Image credits: Bravo_Dolls
Image credits: Lulu_Hon
“It made me sad that it was taken in such a way, because I believe that women can do anything. But I also believe that they can do everything.
“I would never want to box someone in and say, ‘If you want love, then you can’t work.’ Or ‘If you want to work, then you can’t have a family.’ It’s not true. It’s never been true.”
After Snow White, Rachel received positive reviews for her performance in the revival of Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd, at the London Palladium.
Rachel is known for Snow White, Evita, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Image credits: sarahslutsky
Next year, she’s set to play Cathy Hiatt for a limited one-week engagement in March 2026 in a concert production of The Last Five Years to celebrate the musical’s 25th anniversary.
According to Variety, the New Jersey native is also set to star alongside Marisa Tomei in the comedy-drama film She Gets It from Me. She will play Nicky, a woman whose engagement celebration turns into a search for her rocker birth mother, Charlotte (Marisa).
Many fashion fans described how they would have styled the sheer purple dress on Rachel
Follow Us