Will Any Original Knives Out Cast Members Return for the 3rd Movie?

In 2019, Rian Johnson revitalized the murder mystery genre with his star-studded film Knives Out, which skillfully melded sharp wit and intricate plotting to deliver a modern take on classic whodunits. The film’s clever narrative and engaging ensemble cast earned Johnson an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, highlighting his talent for crafting compelling storytelling that resonates with audiences. Building on the success of Knives Out, Johnson returned in 2022 with Glass Onion, further elevating the genre by enlisting a diverse array of Hollywood heavyweights in a fresh, mind-bending mystery.
With both films, Johnson has not only redefined the murder mystery framework but also demonstrated his ability to blend humor, social commentary, and suspense, captivating viewers while keeping them guessing until the very end. In 2025, Johnson will bring forth the third entry into the franchise – Wake Up Dead Man. Here’s everything we know about the plot, cast and release date.
What Is the Plot for Wake Up Dead Man?
As of yet, the plot for Wake Up Dead Man is being kept tightly under wraps. However, one thing is for sure – it will focus on yet another murder mystery, with Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returning to lend his investigative expertise. The official Netflix website has stated that the movie will see Blanc foray into his most dangerous case yet. Rian Johnson will return as writer and director, so we can expect many twists and turns. It is unknown where the film is set, however, filming started on June 10, 2024 in London. Netflix stated that the movie will boast an array of colorful suspects. Johnson also took to his official X page to serve up a first-look image of Craig as Blanc, sporting long hair as he enters his formative years as a detective.
Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT
— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024
Breaking Down the Star-Studded Ensemble
Although their character names have not been revealed yet, Wake Up Dead Man will feature a star-studded ensemble. In this mix of talent lies a plethora of both Hollywood titans and rising stars. Alongside Daniel Craig, the cast of the third chapter now includes breakout star Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You), Kerry Washington (Django Unchained) and Andrew Scott (All of us Strangers).
In terms of seasoned stars, Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2, Outer Range) will board the picture, as well as Mila Kunis (Black Swan), 8-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Deadline also delighted moviegoers when they broke the news that Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown, The Hurt Locker) will also be joining the star-studded ensemble. This will serve as his first movie role after suffering a terrible accident in 2023. The horrific accident occurred when the actor was attempting to rescue his nephew who was stranded in a car in snow. Renner towed the car free, however, when he got out, the snowplough slid and crushed him, breaking 38 bones. Given how famously cast Johnson’s prior films were, additional casting announcements should be anticipated as production continues.
Is Daniel Craig the Only Returning Knives Out Star?
Since departing his role as James Bond, Daniel Craig’s roles have slowed down somewhat. To that, his last on screen appearance was in 2022’s Glass Onion, a role that saw him garner heaps of praise. The film was streamed exclusively on Netflix and stayed at number 1 for two weeks. In Wake Up Dead Man, Craig will once again take center stage. So far, he is the only returning cast member. However, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has expressed his interest in returning.
Gordon-Levitt has a storied past with Rian Johnson, having starred in his 2005 thriller Brick, and the critically acclaimed Looper in 2012. He also lent his voice to both Knives Out and Glass Onion. When speaking with Cinema Blend to promote Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Gordon-Levitt was quizzed about whether he would be starring in Wake Up Dead Man, he said: “I don’t know, I don’t know. But he makes only good movies. Rian Johnson is one of the best alive, I think.”
When Will Wake Up Dead Man Be Released?
As of yet, there is no official release date for Wake Up Dead Man. The project is still in its filming stage. However, in their promo video, Netflix stated that the film will be released at some point in 2025. Much like Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will be a Netflix Original movie. Until more is known, here’s our breakdown of the twists and turns in Glass Onion.
