As the festive period winds down and a new year begins, Hollywood buzzes with excitement as it unveils a plethora of brand-new trailers and tantalizing snippets of upcoming movies, including horror films coming out in 2024. While the holidays often bring a charm of family films that continue into the end of December, a different kind of anticipation looms for those eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new year’s horror movies. With a shift in tone, these spine-chilling tales promise to captivate audiences with heart-pounding suspense, terrifying twists, and unforgettable scares.
From haunted houses to supernatural creatures, the darkness of the winter months becomes a playground for these adrenaline-fueled cinematic experiences. As January rolls in, fans of the macabre eagerly immerse themselves in a world where fear and excitement intertwine, marking the start of a thrilling new year in Hollywood. So, with that said, here are the 5 most anticipated horror movies coming in 2024.
Night Swim
Night Swim is a contained horror-thriller coming in 2024. Ever since Alien hit movie theaters in 1979, the genre of contained horror has flourished, captivating audiences with its intense psychological suspense and unrelenting tension. Movies like The Mist and Buried have pushed the boundaries of this subgenre, immersing characters within nightmarish scenarios from which escape seems impossible. Whether it’s being trapped in a car, an underground coffin, or enveloped by a supernatural fog, the contained horror movie continuously explores the depths of human fear.
Nightswim is set to be another unique entry into the contained horror genre. The movie follows a young woman who enjoys spending her evenings in her family swimming pool. However, one night while alone, she finds herself at the mercy of an evil spirit that won’t let her leave the pool. Night Swim will land in movie theaters on January 5, 2024. Amélie Hoeferle, Wyatt Russell, and Kerry Condon will forefront the picture.
Imaginary
In the horror genre, it is often the case that the most captivating and memorable movies are those that go beyond simply showcasing crazed killers and excessive blood and guts. Instead, these movies find their strength in the exploration of unknown elements that connect to the mysterious supernatural. To that, based on the official trailer, Imaginary is shaping up to be one of those movies. From the producer of Five Nights at Freddy’s and M3gan, Imaginary follows a woman who goes back to her childhood home, only to discover that her imaginary friend is in fact real and is mad that she left him behind. While the plot sounds playful, the fact that the movie is being released by Blumhouse Productions suggests that it will be rather brutal. The film will land in cinemas on March 8, 2024.
Lisa Frankenstein
Although Lisa Frankenstein is shaping up to predominantly be a comedy, it makes this list, as from the official trailer, it’s clear there will be some creepy elements thrown into the mix. Since its birth, the tale of Frankenstein’s monster has embedded itself deeply into the realm of horror, becoming a timeless staple that continues to captivate audiences. Its influence can be observed in the numerous TV shows, movies, and cartoons that have depicted the classic horror character in various ways over the years.
Taking a bold step in 2024, Zelda Williams plans to breathe fresh life into this haunting narrative by bringing it into the teenage realm with her project, Lisa Frankenstein. With this visionary reinvention, the story will undoubtedly evolve, while keeping the core themes of creation, identity, and the consequences of playing god intact. The movie is slated as “a coming of RAGE love story” about an enigmatic teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse who is miraculously brought back to life. From here, the two star-crossed lovers embark on a journey to find love and happiness, all while trying to not draw attention to this technical zombie. Lisa Frankenstein is set for release on March 22, 2024.
A Quiet Place: Day One
A Quiet Place: Day One is another notable horror movie fans can’t wait to see in 2024. John Krasinski shocked the cinematic universe when he made a career swerve from comedy to horror with his critically acclaimed movie, A Quiet Place. Stepping out of his familiar comedic roles, Krasinski not only starred in the film but also directed and co-wrote it. The plot revolves around a post-apocalyptic world where terrifying creatures hunt based on sound, forcing survivors to lead a life of absolute silence. Krasinski’s portrayal of Lee Abbott, a father hell-bent on protecting his family, showcased his versatility and garnered widespread praise.
A Quiet Place became an instant sensation, captivating audiences with its nail-biting tension, innovative storytelling, and exceptional performances. The success of the first film prompted Krasinski to return to the director’s chair for the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which continued the story of the Abbott family as they seek refuge in a world dominated by these lethal creatures. On June 28, 2024, A Quiet Place: Day One will hit movie theaters. Although the finer details are being kept under wraps, the movie is believed to be a prequel, starting on the first day that the creatures took over earth.
Terrifier 3
Terrifier 3 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated horror movie in recent years. In 2016, the first movie, Terrifier, with its micro-budget of $35,000, emerged as the first horror movie to truly shock audiences since Saw. Despite its limited resources, the self-released film managed to captivate viewers worldwide, gaining unprecedented fame and notoriety for its intense gore and brutally realistic violence. What’s more, the success of Terrifier prompted the production of its sequel, Terrifier 2, which had a budget of around $250,000. This increased financial backing allowed the filmmakers to push the boundaries of gore even further, resulting in an even wider audience and a remarkable box office earning of over $15 million globally.
The staggering success of Terrifier 2 quickly led to the greenlighting of Terrifier 3, boasting a reported budget of $2 million. With this increased funding, fans eagerly anticipate the further escalation of gore and horror that awaits in the upcoming installment, promising an even more terrifying experience.The anticipated horror sequel, Terrifer 3, will hit movie theater on October 25, 2024.
