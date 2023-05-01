10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Office’s John Krasinski

Especially for people who were glued to the screen for the whole nine seasons of The Office, John Krasinski is a familiar name. He played Jim Halpert in the hit TV series and went on to land some pretty good roles afterward. Altogether, he’s a successful actor who worked his way up from being a script intern on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
In addition to his work in The Office, Krasinski has appeared in numerous films, including Away We Go and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. He has also directed and starred in several films, including Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and A Quiet Place. But there’s more to this talented actor and filmmaker than meets the eye. So, here are a few interesting facts about him.
1. He Almost Quit Acting Before Landing The Office
John Krasinski may be one of Hollywood’s sweethearts, but he didn’t have it easy as an upcoming actor. In several interviews, he’s mentioned that he was close to quitting acting before he landed his breakout role as Jim Halpert in The Office. He was constantly struggling to find steady work and was considering pursuing other careers before he auditioned for the show.
2. John Krasinski Directed An Episode Of The Office
While he’s mostly known as The Office‘s Jim Halpert, John Krasinski also directed an episode of the show during its ninth season. The episode received positive reviews and is often cited as one of the best of the season. Needless to say, he’s a man of many talents.
3. The Actor Is Also A Trained Playwright
Before he became an actor, Krasinski earned a degree in English from Brown University While he was there, he also studied playwriting. The star continued to pursue his interest in writing and theater after graduation. He even attended the National Theater Institute in Connecticut to further his education.
4. He Once Saved A Woman From Drowning
Before he got into college, John Krasinski taught English as a foreign language in Costa Rica for six months. During his time there, he actually saved a woman from drowning. That happened after she was caught in a riptide at a beach in Manuel Antonio National Park.
5. The Star Almost Played Captain America
In 2010, Krasinski was reportedly one of the top choices to play the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He ultimately lost out to Chris Evans, who went on to play the character in several films. However, he still got to dip his toe in the Marvel pool.
6. He Later Joined The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Yes, he missed out on the chance to play Steve Rogers/Captain America. However, John Krasinski was able to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in May 2022. He played Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a member of the Illuminati.
7. Krasinski Is A Dedicated Family Man
Lots of fans are disappointed that he’s not actually married to The Office‘s Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). However, the star found his real-life Pam Beesly in fellow actress Emily Blunt. The pair began dating in November 2008 and were engaged in August 2009. They got married in a private ceremony at George Clooney‘s former home in Como, Italy. The couple has two daughters and pretty much keeps their personal lives private.
8. He’s A Huge Sports Fan
John Krasinski has been a huge sports fan since his days in college. In fact, he helped coach youth basketball at the Gordon School in East Providence, Rhode Island. The star never hides his support for the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He has even made appearances on ESPN and NFL Network to discuss his favorite teams.
9. He’s Collaborated With His Wife On Multiple Projects
Needless to say, John Krasinski and his wife are both successful actors who have starred in a number of films. Even more, they’ve enjoyed the rare privilege of working together on several projects. This included films like A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which Krasinski directed and co-wrote. The couple also acted together in The Five-Year Engagement and an episode of the TV series Lip Sync Battle.
10. John Krasinski Is A Fan Of Horror Movies
In a handful of interviews, the star has mentioned that he’s a huge fan of horror movies. In fact, this may have influenced his decision to direct and co-write the horror film A Quiet Place. The movie was a critical and commercial success, which prompted a sequel, A Quiet Place II.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!