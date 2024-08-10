Handmaid’s Tale Season 6: What to Expect in the Final Season

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale brought Margaret Atwood’s dystopian story to the small screen in April 2017. The most acclaimed adaptation of the Canadian’s 1985 eponymous novel depicts a patriarchal society where women are subjugated and used as natal slaves. Exploding onto the scene, Season 1 bagged eight Primetime Emmys out of 14 nominations. It also won Golden Globe’s Best Television Series – Drama, alongside other coveted awards.
The dystopian drama series continues to stir viewers’ imaginations with its disturbing premise. For five seasons, it has followed June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) struggles against the sexual servitude imposed by the ruthless government of Gilead. Following her escape to Canada in Season 4, Season 5 delivered a rollercoaster of events that set the tone for a grand final installment. The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for Season 6 in September 2022, days before Season 5’s premiere. Here’s a look at what to expect in the upcoming season.
Will June Escape Gilead For Good In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6?
View this post on Instagram
The ultimate question viewers expect Season 6 to address will anchor the premise of the final installment. But it’s left to be seen how that will play out. Season 5’s finale indicates that Gilead is ever committed to ending June. The credits rolled in with the protagonist and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) heading to Vancouver. While she’s hoping for a new beginning, it’s unlikely she’d be parting with her long-standing enemy, especially as Hannah is yet to be rescued from Gilead.
Given that, the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will continue to pit June against the totalitarian theocrats of Gilead. What’s not certain is the resolution. The series was fairly faithful to its source material during its first season but had grown ambitious with time. This suggests a possibility for the show to end differently. In the book, the events wrap up with resistance fighters carting June away in a van. Readers were essentially left to speculate her fate. However, the epilogue points to an end of the Gileadean government and a society that respects its female population.
What’s Hannah’s Fate?
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will likely delve deeper into June’s effort to rescue her first child, Hannah Bankole/Agnes MacKenzie (Jordana Blake). After several unsuccessful efforts to reconnect with the daughter she had with Luke (O-T Fagbenle), June leaves for Canada without Hannah in Season 4’s “Vows.” Overwhelmed with guilt for leaving her child behind, the protagonist is ever determined to save Hannah, even if it means returning to Gilead.
Hannah remains the bond tying Jane to the cruel totalitarian society she fought so hard to escape. And with the unsuccessful military raid to rescue her in Season 5, Season 6 is bound to pursue more of the “Saving Hannah” storyline. In the book, she gained her freedom as a young woman, aiding the fall of Gilead. But then, the series hasn’t been meticulously faithful to its literary source.
Why The Handmaid’s Tale May Not Have A Perfect Ending
View this post on Instagram
With a sequel series being developed (The Testaments), The Handmaid’s Tale might conclude without tying up all the lingering threads. Moss and Bruce Miller have hinted at this in separate interviews. Speaking to Elle in November 2022, Moss said: “I don’t think we feel an obligation to tie up the entire story of Gilead, especially not because we’ve got the sequel coming up in The Testaments. So we have the opportunity to continue the story.”
The show’s creator expressed a similar sentiment around the same time. “We are ending our show on our own creative terms,” he told Entertainment Weekly. Miller emphasized prioritizing the overall value of the upcoming season over having an ending that resolves all the plot points. “I just want it to be a solid season,” he said, “…if it doesn’t feel like the finale of a show, that’s okay. I mean, the beginning of it didn’t feel like the beginning of a show either.”
Josh Charles Will Be Joining The Handmaid’s Tale Cast For Season 6
Elisabeth Moss’ costar from Steven Knight’s The Veil will join the final season of the dystopian drama. Josh Charles is best known for playing Will Gardner in CBS’ The Good Wife, a role that earned him nominations for a Golden Globe and two Primetime Emmy Awards. He’s billed to perform as a regular cast but details about the character he will embody are being kept a secret.
Apart from Alexis Bledel who exited the show while Season 5 was in production, all the main cast of The Handmaid’s Tale are expected to return to their roles. Ever Carradine will get more screen time as her character (Naomi Putnam) has been upgraded to a series regular. Check out what makes Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom a fan favorite.
Follow Us