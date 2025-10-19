40 Outrageous Opinions And Thoughts That People Were Stupid Enough To Share Publicly

One “fantastic” part of the internet is the fact that you can, at any time, see some of the worst opinions available to humankind. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but some folks really insist on takes so scorchingly untouchable that they almost become entertaining.
The “Hot Take Nobody Asked For” Facebook page is dedicated to sharing and shaming people who had strong, controversial opinions that really went nowhere. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own thoughts below.
More info: Facebook
#1 Go On. Take Everything. Take Everything. I Want You To
Image source: AesPolitics1
#2 > Lightning Crashes > A New Mother Cries
Image source: TrueSlazac
#3 Imagine Publicly Calling A Third Of Your Residents Trash.
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#4 No, This Is Not Community Service
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#5 The Person Replying Better Not Be Upset About The Gulf Of America Then
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#6 I Don’t Think She Realizes That Nobody In America Cares
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#7 Bud Light Is My Vacseen
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#8 There’s Something A Little Unusual With This Toyota Truck In New Jersey
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#9 Matt Walsh Of The Daily Wire Is Really Not The Brightest Star In The Sky. The Ozone Was Indeed Depleting And It Was A Legitimate Concern. It Turned Out That A Major Cause Of This Was Cfc’s. The Use Of Cfc’s Was Then Heavily Reduced And Things Got Significantly Better
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#10 Or Maybe You’re Making Excuses For Being Lazy And Sloppy, And Your Coworkers Are Really Tired Of You
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#11 No Child Deserves To Be Allegedly Mistreated. Every Child Deserves A Good Parent But Not Every Parent Deserves Children
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#12 This Didn’t Age Well, To Put It Mildly
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#13 Nope, Matt. The Poem Was Written By A Born And Raised American
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#14 This Might Come As A Shock To Some People, But Planes Were In Use In 2001 And They Produced Contrails Back Then As Well. They Aren’t Harmful
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#15 Or Maybe There’s A Lot Of People Who Share A Sentiment You Disagree With. That Doesn’t Necessarily Mean There’s Some Big Scheme Behind It All
Image source: elonmusk
#16 Tim Pool Wisely Spending That Money He Got From Russia
Image source: Timcast
#17 The Steak ‘N Shake Account Has Since Deleted The Post And The Reply. Not Really Sure Why. The Band No Doubt Used That Same Font And I Don’t Recall Such Accusations.
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#18 I’m So Grateful My Teachers Weren’t Like This! I Got Challenged All The Time. It Made Me Do A Much Better Job Of Stating My Case, And Made Me Understand The Other Side. It Gave Me A Thick Skin. This Was A Very Valuable Form Of Learning
Image source: voxdelalito
#19 It Sounds Like Stacy Hasn’t Really Listened To The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast
Image source: stacycay
#20 It Sounds Like Paul Joseph Watson May Need To Meet More People Of The Opposite Sex
Image source: PrisonPlanet
#21 No Idea What He’s Talking About Here. But She Looks Great And Has Good Style
Image source: WBSRespecter
#22 A Truck In New York With A Terrible Message. The Edc Sticker Also Being There Is A Little Bit Unexpected
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#23 The Civil War Was, In Fact, About Slavery. Hope This Helps
Image source: SallyMayweather
#24 Harvard Business Review Published A Piece Arguing That Governments Should Be Efficient
Image source: HarvardBiz
#25 That Sucks And Severe Allergies Are No Joke. However, This Should Be More About A Lesson In Parenting. If Your Child Is Allergic To Peanuts, It’s Up To You To Make Sure To Teach Them About It And Supervise Them
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#26 “Surgery My Only Hope” — It’s Her Body, Wtf
Image source: KILLTOPARTY, facebook.com
#27 If You Consider Yourself A Friend To Someone, You Better Ask Them If They’re Okay With Being Befriended. You’re Setting Them Up For Disappointment If You End Up Having A Falling Out
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#28 This Is Silly. I Prefer The Monster Energy Drink Accusations From The 2000s. ‘Twas A Simpler Time
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#29 Hmm. I Don’t Know Anyone Else With This Problem. Seems Like A “You” Thing
Image source: Shadaya_Knight
#30 This Seems Kinda Mean. But Some Short Men Will Actually Get Excited At This Thought
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#31 For Comparison, It’s Fifteen Hours To Drive From St. Louis To Orlando
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#32 Everybody Needs Boundaries And Has Their Limits
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#33 Not Really Sure What We’re Supposed To Be Shocked And Appalled By Here, But Ok
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#34 Bragging About And Documenting One’s Own Road Rage Incident Is Weird. You Shouldn’t Be Putting The Safety Of Yourself And Others At Risk Like This
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#35 Call It Whatever You Want, We’d Still Rather Visit The South Korea Than The North Korea
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#36 Jackson Hinkle Asks His Followers To Describe President Xi Jinping Of China
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#37 That’s Gonna Be A Hard No From Me, Stace. It’s A Terrible Idea.
Image source: stacycay
#38 Julie Doesn’t Take Kindly To 99 Percent Of The World, Apparently. This Is Unnecessarily Mean
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#39 It Looks Like Somebody Loves Pickles So Much That He Wanted To Become One Himself
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
#40 Life Is So Difficult! Feel Bad For Me
Image source: Hot Takes Nobody Asked For
Follow Us