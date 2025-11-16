“School’s Out”: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

Me and my wife are die-hard Alice Cooper fans.
We love the music and the artistic record packaging.
So much so that in 2016 we wrote, produced, and performed a play about the original Alice Cooper Group and performed it in Portland and Seattle over three years just before Covid.
Alice Cooper band founders, Vincent Furnier and Dennis Dunaway, were die-hard surrealists and Salvador Dali fans.
I always wondered… if they had the money, could they have hired Dali to make album art for their fourth psychedelic stab at rock and roll history?
It might have looked like this.
The following images were inspired by all of the songs on “School’s Out”!
I added the songs below each image, just in case you want to know more!
Let us know if you like it!
GIVE US AN UP-CLICK ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THIS POST.
Remember the Coop!
-Dylan Hillerman
Dylan has foundations in graphics, theater, and film– having directed, written and performed in over 100 productions, live and recorded, for 25+ years. Since his childhood in the 1970’s, Dylan has been involved with theater as a performer and crew. His long career involves working in all stages of operations for theater companies and promotional art. Currently he is writing, directing, acting, filming and editing GuignolFest’s horror series, “The Night Attacks.” Collaborating with other performance groups, he is an actor for many unique spaces in Portland. For more than 14 years, he has brought together hundreds of people annually for Portland’s Original 72-HR Horror Movie Contest to highlight local film makers, from novice to expert.
+++
Provided to YouTube by Rhino/Warner Records
School’s Out
℗ 1972 Warner Records Inc.
Lead Vocals: Alice Cooper
Producer: Bob Ezrin
Unknown: Danny Turbeville
Bass Guitar: Dennis Dunaway
Background Vocals: Dennis Dunaway
Unknown: Dennis Ferrante
Unknown: Frank Hubach
Guitar: Glen Buxton
Guitar, Keyboards: Michael Bruce
Drums: Neal Smith
Background Vocals: Neal Smith
Unknown: Roy Cicala
Unknown: Shelly Yakus
Writer: Alice Cooper
Writer: Dennis Dunaway
More info: GuignolFest.com
#1 “My Stars” By Dylan Hillerman
#2 My Stars By Alice Cooper
#3 “School’s Out” By Dylan Hillerman
#4 School’s Out By Alice Cooper
#5 “Luney Tune” By Dylan Hillerman
#6 Luney Tune By Alice Cooper
#7 “Gutter Cat vs. The Jets” By Dylan Hillerman
#8 Gutter Cats vs. The Jets By Alice Cooper
#9 “Street Fight” By Dylan Hillerman
#10 Street Fight By Alice Cooper
#11 “Blue Turk” By Dylan Hillerman
#12 Blue Turk By Alice Cooper
#13 “Public Animal #9” By Dylan Hillerman
#14 Public Animal #9 By Alice Cooper
#15 “Alma Mater” By Dylan Hillerman
#16 Alma Mater By Alice Cooper
#17 “Grande Finale” By Dylan Hillerman
#18 Grande Finale By Alice Cooper
Follow Us