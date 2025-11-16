“School’s Out”: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

by

Me and my wife are die-hard Alice Cooper fans.

We love the music and the artistic record packaging.

So much so that in 2016 we wrote, produced, and performed a play about the original Alice Cooper Group and performed it in Portland and Seattle over three years just before Covid.

Alice Cooper band founders, Vincent Furnier and Dennis Dunaway, were die-hard surrealists and Salvador Dali fans.

I always wondered… if they had the money, could they have hired Dali to make album art for their fourth psychedelic stab at rock and roll history?

It might have looked like this.

The following images were inspired by all of the songs on “School’s Out”!

I added the songs below each image, just in case you want to know more!

Let us know if you like it!

GIVE US AN UP-CLICK ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THIS POST.

Remember the Coop!

-Dylan Hillerman

Dylan has foundations in graphics, theater, and film– having directed, written and performed in over 100 productions, live and recorded, for 25+ years. Since his childhood in the 1970’s, Dylan has been involved with theater as a performer and crew. His long career involves working in all stages of operations for theater companies and promotional art. Currently he is writing, directing, acting, filming and editing GuignolFest’s horror series, “The Night Attacks.” Collaborating with other performance groups, he is an actor for many unique spaces in Portland. For more than 14 years, he has brought together hundreds of people annually for Portland’s Original 72-HR Horror Movie Contest to highlight local film makers, from novice to expert.

+++

Provided to YouTube by Rhino/Warner Records

School’s Out

℗ 1972 Warner Records Inc.

Lead Vocals: Alice Cooper

Producer: Bob Ezrin

Unknown: Danny Turbeville

Bass Guitar: Dennis Dunaway

Background Vocals: Dennis Dunaway

Unknown: Dennis Ferrante

Unknown: Frank Hubach

Guitar: Glen Buxton

Guitar, Keyboards: Michael Bruce

Drums: Neal Smith

Background Vocals: Neal Smith

Unknown: Roy Cicala

Unknown: Shelly Yakus

Writer: Alice Cooper

Writer: Dennis Dunaway

More info: GuignolFest.com

#1 “My Stars” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#2 My Stars By Alice Cooper

#3 “School’s Out” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#4 School’s Out By Alice Cooper

#5 “Luney Tune” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#6 Luney Tune By Alice Cooper

#7 “Gutter Cat vs. The Jets” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#8 Gutter Cats vs. The Jets By Alice Cooper

#9 “Street Fight” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#10 Street Fight By Alice Cooper

#11 “Blue Turk” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#12 Blue Turk By Alice Cooper

#13 “Public Animal #9” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#14 Public Animal #9 By Alice Cooper

#15 “Alma Mater” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#16 Alma Mater By Alice Cooper

#17 “Grande Finale” By Dylan Hillerman

&#8220;School&#8217;s Out&#8221;: What If Dali (And Other Surrealists) Made The Art For The Fifth Alice Cooper Album In 1972?

#18 Grande Finale By Alice Cooper

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How MTV’s Jackass Shaped Reality TV as We Know it Today
3 min read
May, 29, 2017
Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize Your Significant Other Was Controlling Or Delusional? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of The Art And The Artist
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Boardwalk Empire Season 5 Episode 8 Review: “Eldorado”
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2014
Woman Tells Her Neighbor “No” To Buying More Than 80 Items At The Grocery Store, Drama Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Rescue Kittens Caught In Mid-Pounce (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.