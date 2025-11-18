What Does “Gyatt” Mean? The Meaning, Origin, and Popular Use of This Viral Slang Term

The term “gyatt” has made quite a splash among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, becoming a staple in their daily conversations. This catchy word is often thrown into the mix as a lively compliment or an enthusiastic praise, adding a fun twist to their interactions. With its rapid spread across social media, it has quickly become one of the most popular slang terms among youth, especially on platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube.
But what does “gyatt” mean, and where did the term come from? In this etymological exploration, Bored Panda decodes this popular term and discovers the cultural context of how such proliferates into everyday speech. Let’s also explore how its viral rise has shaped modern communication and its connection to body image and beauty standards.
What Does “Gyatt” Mean?
The Dictionary defines “gyatt” or “gyat” as a slang term that is used to express intense excitement, surprise, or admiration (1). More specifically, it is most commonly used as an exclamation in reaction to seeing an enormous butt or a curvy woman. It is used either as an adjective to describe the big butt or as a noun to refer to it.
While it describes a physical attribute, the term isn’t derogatory. In fact, it’s considered a compliment, with having a large and curvy body seen as positive in many modern social circles. Elise Solé writes in Today that “gyatt” is a way of appreciating someone’s body shape in a positive and empowering manner (2). This type of slang has helped normalize diverse body types and shifted beauty standards in today’s social media-driven world.
The Cultural and Phonetic Roots of the Word “Gyatt”
Historically, the term “gyatt” originates in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), the type of English primarily spoken by Black Americans.
This reflects the widespread influence of AAVE on modern English, especially in youth culture. Understanding its historical context provides insight into how linguistic expressions from marginalized communities become mainstream. Over time, words like “gyatt” have transitioned from niche communities to global usage, showcasing the dynamic nature of language.
According to Nicole Holliday, an assistant professor of linguistics and cognitive science at Pomona College, this language has been around for decades (3).
These terms typically become what people call “slang” because they aren’t considered proper English. This cultural shift highlights how words from marginalized groups gradually gain “covert prestige,” becoming trendy because they defy mainstream norms. As Holliday explains, “Young white people who use African American English have always done it — one, because Black people are cool, and two, because it irritates their parents.”
But it may be shortsighted to merely see it as such. In fact, AAVE existed as early as the 1700s, when Black Southern and Jamaican Africans from all over the Caribbean and Africa came to the United States.
At that time, they were not given the means to communicate with one another and were denied the opportunity to learn Standard American English (SAE), explained Arianna Peoples in an article for the San Jose State University Writing Center (4). As a result, they had to teach themselves how to communicate by ear and form the AAVE dialect.
Peoples writes that AAVE has its own linguistic rules and grammatical nuances as a dialect, quashing the misconception that it is a broken language.
The use and proliferation of some of its words, like “gyatt,” “lit,” and “turnt,” on the internet showcases the vibrancy of the dialect and the Afro-American community’s longstanding influence on American culture.
Bark, an online monitoring company that tracks teenage slang, reports that the term is a flattering remark which is an AAVE-style acronym for “Girl Your A** Thicc” or an abbreviation for “goddamn” (5).
Gyatt and It’s Online Amplification
While the term and its origin dialect have a more extended history, its online life started on platforms like Twitch and TikTok, thanks to popular content creators.
These platforms not only serve as spaces for entertainment but as cultural hubs where language evolves. Through influencers and viral content, terms like “gyatt” can gain traction overnight, reaching millions and embedding themselves in everyday speech.
In a post on YouTube on June 5, 2023, creator @yourRAGEgaming was one of the first to coin and decode the current usage of the word gyatt. His post gained 739, 071, and 40,000 likes.
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat helped popularize the term even further by regularly using it in his skits. Cenat is one of the top-subscribed streamers on Twitch, boasting a robust fanbase of 14 million at the time of publication.
Cenat has a relatively young audience, so viewers easily pick up on terms their favorite streamer uses. This reaction video of Cenat was posted by user @rapidstreams1 on June 1, 2023. It has been viewed 4.5 million times and has garnered 346,500 likes.
@rapidstreams1
KAI Cenat Most ICONIC Moment Part 1 #fyp #kaicenat #foryoupage
Since social media platforms like Twitch and TikTok are popular among Generation Z and Alpha, language and terms like “gyatt” easily spread and are used by more people.
According to a 2023 study published in the Shanlax International Journal of English, social media has significantly influenced the development of language and communication patterns (6).
The digital age has changed how we communicate, including linguistic innovation, grammar and syntax changes, memes’ influence, and the strength of social media influencers.
Using slang such as “gyatt” isn’t just about language—it reflects societal attitudes towards body image and beauty standards. The term, while complementary, also prompts conversations about how physical attributes are valued in different cultures. It underscores the complex relationship between language, perception, and societal ideals.
In the case of the term “gyatt” which is derived from the AAVE dialect, the study further affirms that social media provides chances for connecting and expressing cultural diversity.
Aside from its nature as a medium, the internet also accelerates language change by enabling the rapid transmission of new words and meanings globally (Toppan Digital, 2016) (7).
Social media platforms democratize language evolution, allowing contributions from various sources and dialects and popularizing slang words like “Hyatt,” “bae,” and “LOL.”
In addition, the interactive nature of online communication fosters immediate adoption of new linguistic trends.
“Gyatt” on Social Feeds
The term “gyatt” exemplifies the rapid transmission of language in the digital age. On TikTok alone, there are more than 531,800 posts using the hashtag “#gyatt,” amassing billions of views. This reflects how quickly slang spreads and becomes mainstream through viral content.
Some have used it to describe big-bottomed women, like this TikTok video posted by user @leah_txtealtor, who found out what the term meant. Her video, posted on March 30, 2023, amassed 13.5 million views and 765,600 likes. These viral moments help push new terms into the cultural conversation, making them even more accessible to broader audiences.
@leah_txreal
Replying to @itzmary._duh 🤦🏻♀️ youngin’s, yall gotta believe me!! I swear Im cool!! 😩 #fyp#gyat#slang#funny #momsover30#momsoftiktok
Others use the term in videos of kids explaining Gen-Z or Alpha speak to their parents, like this video posted by user @akbar_gbaja on October 31, 2023. The post has been viewed 2.4 million times and gained 216,100 likes. These educational and often funny videos help demystify the meaning of slang for older generations while reinforcing its place in modern culture.
@akbar_gbaja
Learning slang taught to me by my kids. Did you know what a GYAT was? #gyatt #genz #kids #slang #trending
Language constantly evolves, and slang is at the forefront of this transformation. For example, “gyatt rizz” refers to the irresistible charm of having a curvy figure.
Then there’s the playful twist of “sus Hyatt,” a phrase that merges the suspicious with the allure of a big bottom, hinting at the possibility of enhancements.
Can Parents Say “GYAT?”
The use of slang among teens can be confusing for parents. A survey of more than 1,000 parents and teachers conducted by Prodigy Education found that 70% of parents use slang with their children, but 56% report that their kids find it “cringe” when they do.
So, can parents use “GYAT”? It’s best avoided, especially in front of kids or teens, as it may be considered “cringe.” Titania Jordan, CMO of Bark.us, advises parents to engage with their kids about slang privately. “If parents start using ‘GYAT,’ teens will stop using it,” she explains. Instead, parents can ask their teens what slang words mean or even text them to ask, which could lead to a fun bonding moment.
Dropping “GYAT” in any conversation – especially in a group of kids – will likely embarrass most of them. That said, asking about slang can be a great opportunity to connect and learn about the trends shaping the current generation.
