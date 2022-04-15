For well over a decade, American Chopper was one of the shows that ruled the airwaves of the Discovery Channel. Motorcycle lovers everywhere turned in each week to see what Paul Teutul Sr. and Jr. were up to. Heck, even if you’re not someone who loves motorcycles, you may have still enjoyed American Chopper. During each episode, the father/son duo put their skills to the test to see who could build the best costume bike. However, after Paul Sr. fired his son in 2008, the show adopted a more competitive format as each Paul worked from their own shop. Paul Sr. continued to run Orange County Choppers and Paul Jr. set up shop with Paul Jr. Designs. With the amount of time, dedication, and creativity that went into each build, it goes without saying that these bikes are worth a pretty penny. But, have you ever wondered just how much? Keep reading to find out how much a bike from American Chopper actually costs.
Here’s How Much You’ll Have to Shell Out for a Bike from American Chopper
Motorcycles, like cars, are a major purchase. For most people, a motorcycle simply isn’t something to buy without lots of thought and plenty of money saved. For the most part, no matter what kind of motorcycle you’re interested in, you can bet that it’s going to cost you. However, in order to understand just how expensive the bikes from American Chopper are, we have to first talk about how much motorcycles can cost in general. While some motorcycles can cost as little as $9,000, some can be upwards of $30,000. As you may be able to guess, the customized bikes from American Chopper are worth even more. According to Top Gear, the average price for bikes built by either of the Pauls can range from $50,000 to $150,000. Yes, you read that right.
Needless to say, these bikes are definitely out of the price range for the typical American. This is probably why there doesn’t appear to price list on the Orange County Choppers or Paul Jr. Designs websites. Still, those of us who can only afford one of these bikes in our dreams can enjoy looking at pictures of them online. That said, for those who can afford one of these custom rides, it’s easy to understand the appeal. When you purchase a bike from either of these shops you can rest assured that you’ll be riding around in something one of a kind. Plus, you’ll definitely have some cool points for being able to say that your bike was built by the American Chopper crew.
What Are Paul Sr. and Jr Up to Now?
When news broke that American Chopper was going to be canceled in 2020, there were lots of people who were disappointed. However, it appeared that things had run their course for the Teutul family. Although the show brought the Tetuls lots of great things, it also caused some turmoil in the family. Paul Sr.’s relationships with his children struggled as a result of the show and it was starting to seem like stepping away from the cameras was the best solution.
In the two years since American Chopper ended, lots of fans have wondered what Paul Sr. and Jr. have been up to since their time in the spotlight ended. The good news is that things seem to be going well for the Teutuls. Paul Sr. decided to relocate to Florida although it doesn’t appear that he’s gotten rid of his property in New York. He partnered with TradeWinds Resort on a project called OCC Roadhouse which is located in Clearwater. The business is a motorcycle-themed restaurant and museum that is inspired by Paul Sr.’s years of working in the business.
Paul Jr. is still located in New York and seems to be as busy as ever with his business. However, he has been a little quiet on social media lately. From what we can tell, no longer being on TV seems to have really helped Paul Sr. and Jr. rebuild their relationship. It’s probably a lot easier for them to get along now that they aren’t fighting over business affairs and having to spend lots of time together while filming. Hopefully, they are both using this time to explore other interests and focus on the things that life has to offer outside of work. It’s unclear whether either of the Pauls has plans to return to reality TV. However, I think it’s safe to say that they would be welcomed back with open arms if they decided to take a step back into the entertainment industry.