Starting from the 90s and beyond, American-British actress Gillian Anderson has made a transgenerational impact with a career that’s been nothing short of outstanding. Anderson earned global recognition for her portrayal of FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on the long-running series, The X Files. She not only won a bevy of awards for her powerful performance but she also sparked the influential “Scully Effect,” inspiring many young girls to pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated fields.
On the back of such staggering achievements, Anderson continued to assert her dominance by taking on bold and diverse characters in both film and television. Successfully evolving with the times, Anderson introduced herself to younger audiences with roles like sex therapist Jean Milburn in the Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education. If you’re looking to fall even more in love with her, here are seven entertaining facts about Gillian Anderson to discover.
1. She Was Voted As “Most Likely To Be Arrested” And Actually Got Arrested On Her Graduation Night
During her teenage years, Gillian Anderson experienced a tumultuous period marked by struggles with drug abuse, ultimately leading her to seek therapy at the age of 14. She embraced a rebellious punk persona, experimenting with vibrant hair colors, getting her nose pierced, and engaging in wild pranks. These unconventional choices saw her get voted as the “class clown,” “most bizarre girl,” and “most likely to be arrested” by her classmates. Interestingly enough, their predictions turned out to be accurate, as on the night of her graduation, she found herself in a run-in with the police after attempting to glue the locks at her school.
2. She Was Initially Averse To TV Roles
Anderson got her start in theater making her stage debut in Alan Ayckbourn’s play Absent Friends at the Manhattan Theatre Club. When the time came to audition for screen roles, Anderson focused only on films as she’d made a resolution not to do any TV work. It wasn’t until it became increasingly difficult to land movie roles that Anderson began to explore TV as a viable option. Surprisingly, it was through the medium of TV that Anderson would achieve her breakthrough moment when she appeared in the Fox drama series Class of ’96.
3. Gillian Anderson Was The First Actress To Win an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award In The Same Year
Anderson’s X Files role brought her some notable firsts. The role won her numerous awards including an Emmy, 2 SAG Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. In fact, Gillian Anderson became the first actress to win all three awards in the same year.
4. She Is an Active Advocate For Neurofibromatosis Sufferers
Following the untimely passing of Gillian’s brother Aaron Anderson at age 30 due to a brain tumor linked to neurofibromatosis, she became an honorary spokesperson for the Neurofibromatosis Network. Anderson has dedicated her efforts to advocating for increased research funding for neurofibromatosis. In 1996, she addressed the United States Congress, using her platform to raise awareness and support for further advancements in understanding and treating Neurofibromatosis.
5. Goose Island Brewpub Made A Beer Named After Her
One of the coolest facts about Gillian Anderson is that there is actually a beer named after her. While studying to become an actress at The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago, Anderson supported herself by working as a waitress at Goose Island Brewpub. Years later after she gained prominence, the beer company honored her by naming one of their beers “Gillian.”
6. An Avid Art Collector, Gillian Anderson Splashed Her First X Files Paycheck On An Artwork
Gillian Anderson has a profound appreciation for art and indulges in collecting various pieces. Her love for paintings is so strong that when she received her first paycheck for her role in The X Files, she immediately invested the money in acquiring a David Blackburn lithograph. Over time, she has amassed an impressive collection that includes works by Diane Arbus, Helen Levitt, Cindy Sherman, and Francesco Clemente. Anderson also has an interest in architecture and design which she occasionally explores by experimenting with building floor plans.
7. Gillian Anderson Owns The Functional Soft Drink Brand, G Spot Beverages
Realising that she spent the COVID pandemic consuming way too many high sugary drinks, Gillian Anderson was inspired to create a healthful alternative. This led to the launch of G Spot Beverages in April 2023 which is described as containing “life-enhancing adaptogens and nootropics”. G Spot comes in three varieties: Soothe, Lift, and Protect.