As one delves into the glamorous world of Hollywood, it is easy to forget the humble beginnings of many present-day cinema heavyweights. Though they may be dominating the silver screen today, some of our favorite actors and actresses first garnered attention on the smaller screen of television. The jump from TV to film is a significant leap, requiring versatility, talent, and a dash of good fortune.

Yet, it’s a path that’s been successfully traversed by a notable few. This article aims to shine a light on seven such actors who began their careers on TV shows before ascending to the dizzying heights of movie stardom. We’ll journey back to their early days, revealing the TV roots of these now household names.

1. George Clooney / ER

A distinguished icon of Hollywood — George Clooney‘s path to cinematic stardom had its roots in the halls of the fictional County General Hospital in the medical drama series ER. As the charming Dr. Doug Ross, Clooney captivated audiences from 1994 to 1999 with his charismatic performances. His work in ER made him a household name. The compelling role paved the way for Clooney’s leap to the silver screen, where he would garner numerous accolades. Yet, his portrayal of Dr. Ross, a flawed hero battling personal demons while saving lives, remains a cherished memory in the annals of television history.

2. Will Smith / The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

7 Movie Stars Who Began Their Careers on TV

Before he became a box-office titan known for his versatile acting, Will Smith was captivating television audiences with his endearing charm and humor in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In this popular sitcom, Smith played a fictionalized version of himself — a street-smart teen from Philadelphia adjusting to life with his affluent relatives in Bel-Air. His charismatic performance from 1990 to 1996 not only entertained viewers but also showcased his acting potential. The show set the stage for his transition to Hollywood.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio / Growing Pains

Actors Who Began Their Careers on TV

Today, Leonardo DiCaprio is a celebrated film actor, lauded for his powerful performances in critically acclaimed movies. However, DiCarprio is among the many actors who began their careers on TV and made the successful leap to starring in movies. His journey to Hollywood glory began with his role in the television sitcom Growing Pains. Playing the homeless teen Luke Brower. DiCaprio showcased his acting prowess from 1991 to 1992, impressing audiences with his nuanced performance. While his stint on the show was relatively brief — it was instrumental in catapulting him into the world of cinema. His role in Growing Pains clearly unveiled a promising talent that soon took over Hollywood.

4. Morgan Freeman / Electric Company

7 Movie Stars Who Began Their Careers on TV

Before earning acclaim as one of the most respected figures in film, Morgan Freeman was lighting up the small screen in the educational children’s show The Electric Company. His tenure from 1971 to 1977, where he portrayed characters like Easy Reader and Vincent the Vegetable Vampire, allowed him to showcase his versatile acting abilities. This experience, coupled with his distinctive voice, later helped Freeman establish a formidable career in film, giving depth and gravitas to a multitude of characters.

5. Julia Louis-Dreyfus / Saturday Night Live

7 Movie Stars Who Began Their Careers on TV

A queen of comedy in the movie industry, Julia Louis-Dreyfus started honing her comedic chops on the late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. As a cast member from 1982 to 1985, Louis-Dreyfus delivered a plethora of humorous performances. Despite the rigorous and challenging nature of the show — Julia Louis-Dreyfus ensured that the gig played a significant role in shaping her comedic style. This invaluable experience laid the groundwork for her illustrious career, eventually making her a beloved figure in film and television comedy.

6. Robin Williams / Laugh-In

Actors Who Began Their Careers on TV

Known for his dynamic energy and quick wit, the late Robin Williams was a star who truly shone in every medium. However, one of his earliest forays into the world of acting was a guest spot on the revival of Laugh-In in 1977. Though brief, his appearance on the show was a testament to his natural comedic talent and improvisation skills. It served as a launching pad for a career in Hollywood that would eventually solidify his status as a comedy legend and accomplished actor.

7. Denzel Washington / Wilma

7 Movie Stars Who Began Their Careers on TV

Few might recall that before Denzel Washington was winning Oscars, he was portraying Robert Eldridge, a love interest in the TV film Wilma. Aired in 1977, it marked one of Washington’s first acting roles. Even in these early days, his powerful on-screen presence was evident. While Wilma may not be as widely recognized as his later works, it was a stepping stone on his path to a successful film career. It offered a glimpse of the charisma and talent that would make him one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors.

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

