Win Tickets to Zoë Kravitz’s New Thriller Blink Twice Starring Channing Tatum

In a year where the blockbuster scene seems like a desert, Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice stands as an oasis of quality and intrigue. Originally titled Pussy Island, this film is Kravitz’s directorial debut and promises a unique blend of genres. Described by Kravitz as her passion project, she expressed gratitude towards Channing Tatum, who she called ‘the love of [her] life’ for his support throughout the filmmaking process.
This film sets itself in a sun-soaked tropical villa buzzing with revelry, yet it swiftly descends into chaos. The story revolves around Naomi Ackie‘s character Frida, a food service worker who catches the eye of tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum. The journey transforms from exuberant excitement to eerie horror, spiced with romantic and political undertones.
Diverse tones make for an unpredictable ride
Blink Twice doesn’t fit neatly into one genre and that’s what makes it fascinating. It’s part comedy about female friendship, part romantic drama, and even weaves in elements of occult horror with mysterious yellow snakes slithering around its plush estate. Critics have noted its raw and provocative nature.
A celebration of women in film
Additionally, we are thrilled to present detailed features on the film in our latest issue, showcasing discussions with Kravitz, Ackie, co-star Adria Arjona, and producer Bruce Cohen. They delve into the intricacies behind creating such a dynamic film.
An artist’s depiction of Frida
Our cover portrays Naomi Ackie’s character perfectly: her initial joy starkly contrasted with the dangers lurking in her new environment, depicted masterfully by Leeds-based artist Sarah Madden.
This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Engaging in the broader conversation around women’s evolving role in the film industry has never been more necessary—and this movie encapsulates that shift brilliantly.
