10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ian Bohen

He works hard, he plays hard, and he does a lot of stuff that might just make you wonder if he’s single, if he is married, and what else we can learn about him. His name is Ian Bohen. He’s the man behind Ryan in the hit show Yellowstone, among many other things he’s done over the course of his 30-year-career. He’s been working since he was a child, and it shows. His talent is paramount, and his fanbase is large. This actor has managed to accomplish a few things in his career that other people only dream of making happen for themselves. He’s starred opposite some of the biggest names in the industry – sometimes more than once – and he’s worked on some of the most famous projects in Hollywood. If you don’t know what we are talking about, read on to find out what you can learn about the actor who has been in just about every primetime show on television since the 90s.
1. He is a 70s Child
He was born and raised in the 70s, though he doesn’t look like a man in his late 40s. He was born on September 24, 1976, which makes him 45 as of early 2022. He uses his birth name for work: Ian Stuart Bohen.
2. He’s From California
When he was born, his family lived in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. He spent his life there, growing up, going to school, and making friends. He knew acting was something he wanted to do with his life, but he didn’t know he would end up nearly as successful as he is now.
3. He is Famous for Several Roles
Some of his most famous roles include his role as an antagonist in the hit show “Teen Wolf,” and for roles in shows such as “Yellowstone,” though he’s been in many more. He worked on Mad Men for AMC, and he’s been in many movies throughout the length of his career.
4. He’s Worked with Kevin Costner Before
He currently stars with Kevin Costner in the sleeper hit Yellowstone, but did you know that this is not the first time the two have worked together? In fact, they were both in the Oscar-nominated Wyatt Earp in which Costner played the lead character and Bohen played the younger version of Costner’s character.
5. He’s Worked with Taylor Sheridan Before
Not only has this young actor worked with Kevin Costner in the past, but he’s also worked with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. It’s not a secret that Sheridan works regularly with the people he likes, and they’re a bit of a family. These two worked together prior to Yellowstone on “Wind River,” which is the movie that Sheridan directed back in 2016.
6. He has a Large Following
When you have a blue check mark and you have 2.7 million followers, maybe you’ve made it? We don’t know if that’s entirely accurate, but we know that if acting doesn’t work out for him, he could probably work with some swipe-ups and affiliate links and make a decent living with his Instagram following.
7. He is Proud of His Work
His work is something he is proud of. If you follow along on the ‘gram, he’s either showing his work or his work or something else related to his work. He really is proud of the work he’s doing, and he does regularly share where you can find him.
8. He Loves His Mom
His mom is important to him, and we know this because she’s the only other person he shares regularly on social media. He calls her the biggest influence on his life, and he is clearly proud of being her son. Their closeness is obvious.
9. His Family is All that Matters
What did Ian Bohen learn during the pandemic days? Well, he learned that the most important things in life for him are his family and his friends. At the end of the day, not many other things matter nearly as much to him as those things.
10. He’s Private
Famous or not, he has a life that he is not sharing with the entire world, and that is all right. He’s not into sharing every single thing in his life, and that’s cool. He likes to keep a few things to himself. He likes to keep his life as close to the vest as possible, and we cannot tell you if he is dating anyone or if he is a father or anything like that.