5 Song Kang Korean Dramas That Are a Must-Watch

As a rising star in the Korean drama scene, Song Kang has been captivating audiences with his diverse roles and impressive acting range. From a conflicted model to a reclusive high school student, his performances have made each character uniquely memorable. Let’s dive into five of his dramas that are a must-watch for any fan.

Love Alarm Sets Hearts Racing

In Love Alarm (2019), technology has taken romance to a new level by notifying users when someone within a 10-meter radius harbors romantic feelings for them. Song Kang plays Hwang Sun Oh, a model caught in a complex web of love and friendship. A user of the Love Alarm app receives a notification when their beloved is within a 10m range of turning on. The drama’s unique premise and Song Kang’s heartfelt performance have sparked intense discussions among fans, especially regarding the conclusion of his character’s journey.

Navillera A Dance of Emotion

Navillera (2021), tells the touching story of an elderly man’s dream to dance and the young ballerino who helps him achieve it. Song Kang portrays the ballet dancer, bringing depth and realism to his character’s struggles. His portrayal was so convincing that people lauded how he justified his character. This drama is not just about ballet but also about the bond formed between two individuals from different walks of life.

Sweet Home A Gripping Tale of Survival

In the horror-thriller Sweet Home (2020), humanity faces monstrous transformations, and survival becomes the game. Song Kang steps into the shoes of Cha Hyun Su, a teenager who discovers his own monstrous abilities amidst the chaos. His nuanced performance captures both the vulnerability and strength of his character. With Season 2 and 3 confirmed, fans are eager to see how Song Kang’s character evolves after being kidnapped at the end of Season 1.

Nevertheless An Enigmatic Romance

The series Nevertheless (2021) explores the grey areas between love and lust through its characters’ complex relationships. As Ja-eon, Song Kang delivers an enigmatic performance that keeps viewers guessing about his true intentions. The drama delves into the nuances of modern love, with Ja-eon’s journey reflecting the constant tug-of-war between desire and instinct.

When the Devil Calls Your Name A Soulful Performance

Last but not least, When the Devil Calls Your Name (2019) explores the high price of success through a Faustian bargain. While Song Kang takes on a supporting role, his performance leaves an indelible mark on viewers. This drama showcases another facet of his acting prowess, proving that he can shine even when he’s not leading the charge.

To sum up, Song Kang’s versatility as an actor is evident through these dramas. Each role he takes on adds to his growing reputation as one of Korea’s most talented actors. For those looking to experience his range, these dramas are essential viewing.

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

