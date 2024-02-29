Joshua Hall: Who’s Christina Hall’s Current Husband?

Joshua Hall is the third husband of HGTV Host Christina Hall, formerly known as Christina El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The American television personality and real estate investor was first married to her Flip or Flop co-host, Tarek El Moussa. The two met in 2005 as real estate agents, wedded in 2009, and had two kids together—Taylor and Brayden James El Moussa. Christina and Tarek separated in 2016, and their marriage packed up the following year when the former filed for a divorce and began dating English television presenter Ant Anstead.
A year into the relationship, Christina Hall wedded Ant Anstead. The duo welcomed a son named Hudson Anstead in September 2019 and announced their separation a year later. The HGTV host filed for divorce in November 2020, and it was finalized in June 2021. Around this time, the Flip or Flop star was linked to Joshua Hall, who soon became her third husband. Their marriage has been smooth sailing as Joshua gets along with Christina’s kids from her previous marriages. But who’s he outside of his marriage to Christina?
Joshua Hall Is A Military Brat From Southern California
Christina Hall’s current husband, Joshua Hall, was born at Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen, Texas, where his father was stationed. However, his parents are originally from Southern California, where Hall spent most of his early life after moving around the United States with his parents for military assignments. He was raised alongside two siblings, Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall. While he stays off the radar, Joshua Hall’s younger sisters are somewhat famous. Jessica Hall is a former model and media personality. She was Playboy’s Cyber Girl of the Week in October 2005 and is probably best known for hosting MTV’s reality series Burned in 2003.
Also an actress, Jessica appeared as Charlie’s ex-girlfriend in “The Devil’s Lube” episode of Two and a Half Men. This was in 2008. She also performed in Deep in the Valley (2009) and Cook Her Pants Off (2012), respectively, as a Shower Girl and Street Interviewer. Stacie Adams is the youngest of the three siblings. She is known for her time on MTV’s The Hills, a reality series that followed the professional and personal lives of several young Los Angeles residents for six seasons. She joined the series as a bartender in season 5 and quickly became a popular cast, thanks to the flirtatious bond between her and Spencer Pratt.
Christina Hall’s Current Husband Is A Realtor And Former Police Officer
Like his famous wife, Joshua Hall is a realtor, but that wasn’t his first career choice. Before he became a real estate agent, Hall worked as a police officer for 16 years. He joined the police force after realizing he was passionate about helping people at age 21 while living in Southern California. But then, his police career ended abruptly because of injuries he sustained in the line of duty.
Forced into early retirement, Hall visited Austin, Texas, where he bought a home. This unshelved his love for real estate, inspiring his relocation to Austin in 2017. Upon receiving his Texas real estate license, Joshua Hall worked with renowned agents in Austin before partnering with The Foundry Group, a real estate firm based in Texas. He specializes in the Greater Austin and the Hill Country region.
Joshua Hall Wedded The HGTV Host In April 2022
The couple was first linked in July 2021, just after Christina Hall’s split from her second husband Ant Anstead. They had been secretly dating for months but kept it a secret to avoid negative media attention. Joshua and Christina Hall got engaged in September 2021 and exchanged martial vows in April 2022. Theirs was a private courthouse wedding without any guests, as the HGTV host was particular about privacy at that point. However, they had a second wedding before the year ran out. This time, their relatives and close friends witnessed their exchange of marital vows on the island of Maui.
Christina shared a picture of the September 2022 wedding on Instagram with a caption that, in part, reads: “…Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.” Joshua Hall’s marriage to the Flip or Flop star isn’t his first. Before Christina Hall, he was husband to a woman named Chelsea; they wedded in August 2016, but it’s uncertain when they parted ways. Check out five surprising things you didn’t know about Christina Anstead.
